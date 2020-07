FIA upgrades its border management software

July 12, 2020

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed the process of upgrading its International Border Management System (IBMS), bringing it on a par with the systems used in developed countries to effectively curb various crimes, including human trafficking.



The upgraded IBMS is now operating at the country’s 14 international airports, six border crossings, four sea ports and two railway stations to keep a check on the people entering and leaving the country.

The international airports include Islamabad International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Bacha Khan International Airport, Jinnah International Airport as well as airports in Quetta, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Turbat, Sukkur and Gwadar.



The border crossings, where the IBMS has been upgraded, are Wagah, Kartarpur, Sust, Torkham, Chaman and Taftan. The sea ports include Karachi, Bin Qasim, Ghass Bander and Gwadar while the railway stations are Waqah Railway Station and Khokhrapar Railway Station.

The FIA completed the upgrading process with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), intelligence agencies and National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).