What's new

Featured FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,628
-1
3,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD
Web Desk On Aug 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into money laundering charges against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Group.

The agency’s combined investigation team (CIT) has written letters to the deputy commissioners of Multan, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rahim Yar Khan seeking details of properties and bank accounts owned by the PTI leader, his son Ali Tareen and others associated with the firm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>


It has also written to the Lahore Development Authority, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit relevant details.
Read More: Jahangir Tareen removed as chairman agriculture task force
One of the deputy commissioners who have been sent letters said details of assets of 22 people, including Jahangir Tareen and members of his family, have been sought. The FIA probe team has also summoned the record of the PTI leader’s son Ali Tareen.
The Security Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) has been asked to provide details of all companies registered in the name of Jahangir Tareen.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,541
51
72,474
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FIA, SECP start probing assets of billionaire Jehangir Tareen



Ansar Abbasi

August 26, 2020










ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team of FIA and SECP is desperately probing the assets, known or unknown, of billionaire Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and in the process have approached all those public and private entities who may have information about JKT's wealth and businesses’ record.


At least 19 authorities and private entities have been formally issued notices as part of the FIA/ SECP inquiry into money laundering and corporate fraud allegations against JKT. Notices have been issued while citing the findings of sugar inquiry commission, 2020.


Information sought covers almost everything that JKT possibly owns, and everyone surrounding him including his family members and key employees.

In most of these notices, a list of 22 persons and companies associated with JKT, has been attached. The FIA/SECP want every detail including bank accounts, shares, properties, companies and their entire record, income and wealth tax returns, outward remittances, fixed deposits, credit cards, running finances, list of lockers, etc.

The list of 22 include Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ali Khan Tareen, Mrs Amna Tareen, Mariam Tareen Sethi, Mehar Tareen, Sehar Khan Tareen, Princely Jets, Universal Brothers, Ayn Traders, AlKareem International Travels, Muhammad Radique, Maqsood Ahmad Malhi, Waleed Faruki, Rana Naseem, Syed Ahmad Mehmood, Syed Mustafa Mehmud, Hasan Muneeb, AlSiraj Welfare, Rana Uzair Naeem, Belal Jabbar, Sajjad Ahmad Fakhri and Amir Waris.

Chairman Capital Development Authority, Director General, Lahore Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Deputy Commissioner Rahimyar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the Administrator Bahria Town, Karachi, and the administrative Bahria Town, Lahore, have been told to provide the information of all immovable properties in a private or cooperative housing society in their respective jurisdiction or under their regulatory control about the 22 persons and companies named.

“You are hereby requested under section 25 Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010, to provide list of all immovable properties, which are or have been held by the individuals listed below, as owner or attorney,” these notices issued on August 17 read.

The Chief Commissioner (IR), Large Tax-Payer Unit, Lahore, has also been shared the list of 22 persons and entities with the request that copies of their annual income tax and wealth tax returns be provided.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also been contacted for information relating to “outward foreign remittances” made by the said 22 persons/ companies whether through any commercial bank operating in Pakistan or any of the exchange companies registered with the SBP.

The Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) director general, the SBP has also been told to provide information with respect to all STRs (banks report of suspicious transactions) raised for the period of 2010 till date related to companies/ individuals: JWD Sugar Mills, ATF Mango Farms, Faruki Pulp Mills, JK Farming Systems Limited, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ali Khan Tareen, Muhammad Rafiq, Mehar Tareen, Sehar Tareen, Rana Naseem, Maqsood Ahmad Malhi, Syed Ahmad Mehmood, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Amir Waris, Princely Jet, AKT Sugar Mills, JK Dairies, Waleed Faruki, Alliance Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd; RYK Mills Limited; Axe Capital Limited; Cascade Tek Pvt Limited; Asad Hussain; Safa Asad; Moonis Elahi; Zahra Ali Elahi; Munir Hussain; Wajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti; Tehmina Sadiq Javaid; Makhdoom Omer Sheheryar; or any other company related to aforementioned group of companies and individuals.

Twenty-nine heads of different banks have also been sent notices for details regarding all banks accounts, including foreign currency accounts, fixed deposits, credit cards, running finances etc. List of lockers has also been sought.
The SECP chairman has been requested to provide with respect to Faruki Pulp Ltd information including i) any inquiry, proceedings or audit initiated by the SECP with respect to the investment made by the JWD Group in Faruki Pupl Mills Ltd or the impairment losses booked in this regard, whether any enforcement actions were taken subsequently or not; ii) any other inquiry, proceeding, audit initiated by the SECP with respect to Faruki Pulp Mills Ltd or JDW, whether any enforcement actions were taken or not; iii) Any special audit conducted or ordered to be conducted; iv) Annual (audited) financial statements of Faruki Pulp Mills Ltd since its incorporation.

The SECP chairman has also been told to provide Incorporation Certificate, Certificates of Commencement of Business, Latest Form-A (Annual Return of Company), Form 28, 29 for last five years and Annual (Audited) Financial Statement of the following companies, Faruqi Pulp Ltd, JDW Sugar Mills Ltd, ATF Mango Forms Ltd, Debarki Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, JK Dairies Pvt Ltd, Princely Jets Pvt Ltd; Universal Brothers Pvt Ltd, Ayn Traders, Al Siraj Welfare, JK Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, JK Agri Farms and AKT Sugar Mills.

The chairman has also been requested to provide information about the directors of the companies and the persons named in the list of 22 alongwith the details of their assets, stocks, shares, units, debentures etc.
The heads of Bank of Punjab and Faysal Bank were also approached for information regarding loans extended to JDW Sugar Mills for the purpose of JK Farming Systems Ltd or any other business entity; complete set of credit facility approval documents, correspondence, email communication; copies of evaluation reports of any collaterals related to these loans; all loan agreements alongwith rescheduling, amendments of bank with JDW Sugar Mills; list and life time statement of bank accounts which were used for the disbursement of loans/ credit facility by the bank for JDW and list/ lifetime statement of bank accounts used for recuperation/ repayment of loans by JDW to the bank; and, repayment schedule of loans/ credit facilities.

The Chief Executive Officers, Control Depository Company, Karachi has also been approved to provide CDC Activity Report and CDC Balance Report about these 22 persons/ entities besides furnishing details of investments made by the individuals where they are appearing as nominee or joint account holders.
In a separate call up notice issued to Chief Financial Officer JDW Muhammad Rafique, the FIA/ SECP team sought details of original books of account/ ledgers and vouchers of JDW related to cash handed over to Aamir Waris for the period from 2017 to date, and all sales and purchases of goods and services by the company through Amir Waris for the period 2017 to date.


www.thenews.com.pk

Assets of billionaire Jehangir Tareen being probed

At least 19 authorities and private entities have been formally issued notices as part of the FIA/ SECP inquiry into money laundering and corporate fraud allegations against Tareen
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,097
8
45,077
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
blueazure said:
pakistan

on its way to become a communist socialist hell hole run by agencies .. and a joe stalin at top
Click to expand...
He left Pakistan in midst of the pandemic and food shortages under lockdown via non commercial airfield on a private jet.

You can ask the FIA as to how he left the country and entered the country of his choice atop the white flying donkey
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,161
85
14,495
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
blueazure said:
pakistan

on its way to become a communist socialist hell hole run by agencies .. and a joe stalin at top
Click to expand...
The joe et al and communist analogy doesn’t completely fit imo.

Animal farm might serve better, Old Major didn’t die, instead he gets replaced or gets an extension. Napoleon is in charge but there are many snowballs he has as his own lieutenants, one of them left the camp pending controversy. Boxer’s wearing blinkers but hard at work. Mr Jones is being bludgeoned in the head and kept underground while Squealer is around still preaching loudly; “four legs good, two legs bad”.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus FIA Begins Massive Crackdown Against Sugar Mill Owners from PTI Social & Current Events 12
Morpheus FIA to Identify People Involved in Issuing Dubious Pilot Licenses Social & Current Events 0
crankthatskunk Featured Journalist's Revelations in FIA || Qazi Faez Isa's Wife's allegations didn't prove Pakistani Siasat 0
ghazi52 FIA registers case against Shaheen Air, Infrastructure & Development 3
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured FIA Pakistan upgrades its border management software - 2020 Pakistan's Internal Security 7
Morpheus Featured FIA moves court for seizure of MQM founder’s properties Social & Current Events 0
ghazi52 Islamabad court orders FIA to initiate probe against Cynthia Ritchie for tweets on Benazir Insaf - Justice 1
Baghial PPP moves FIA against Cynthia D. Ritchie over 'derogatory, slanderous remarks' about Benazir Bhutto Pakistani Siasat 43
S FIA Places Special Branch Officer Working for R&AW Under Arrest. Social & Current Events 20
Blacklight FIA arrests member of RAW sleeper cell in Karachi Pakistan's Internal Security 50

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top