FIA Jobs 2022 | Online Registration

Hi audience, here is big good news for those people who wants to join the Federal Investigation Agency. FIA has recently announced too many posts (source www.pakjob.careers). The willing candidates can join Federal Investigation Agency according to their eligibility. It is a big opportunity for unemployed people. Candidates from middle to master's can join FIA. These are Perman and posts. Online registration has been started.
Job Type: Permanent Government Job
Qualification: Primary to Graduation
Nationality: Pakistani
Number of Vacancies: 1143+
Gender: Male & Female
Apply Method: Only Online Apply
FIA Jobs 2022 DetailOrganization: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)
Job Type: Permanent Government Job
Qualification: Primary to Graduation
Nationality: Pakistani
Number of Vacancies: 1143+
Gender: Male & Female
Apply Method: Only Online Apply
FIA Jobs 2022 Registration Dates
Registration Starting Date
31 May 2022
Registration Ending Date
14 June 2022
FIA Jobs 20222
Positions
BPS
Vacancies
Qualification
|Assistant
|15
|17
|Bachelor
|Sub Inspector Investigation
|14
|65
|Bachelor
|Stenotypist
|14
|45
|Intermediate
|UDC
|11
|24
|Intermediate
|LDC
|09
|34
|Matric
|Assistant Sub Inspector
|09
|211
|Bachelor
|Constable
|05
|596
|Matric
|Constable Driver
|05
|41
|Matric
|Naib Qasid
|01
|50
|Primary
HOW TO APPLY FOR FIA JOBSThe Interested candidates can apply for Latest FIA Jobs 2021 by the following method:
- First, the candidate should visit the Federal Investigation Agency's official website www.jobs.fia.gov.pk
- Here the online portal is given
- The can should submit an online application here.
- The candidates should put correct information.
- This information will consider final and it will not be changed.
- No hard copy of documents is required. Just online submission is allowed.
- Keep in mind that after the last date no application will be accepted.
- The terms and conditions for the online application are given below.
FIA JOBS TERMS & CONDITIONS
- Authority Reserve the right to cancel the recruitment process or increase or decrease the number of posts as per requirement against any post without informing any reason.
- The candidates applying for these posts will be given upper age relaxation for about 05 years according to federal government rules.
- Total age will be counted from the closing date of online registration.
- No relaxation will be allowed in the lower age limit of any candidate.
- The selected candidates will be posted at any place in Pakistan.
- The candidates who are currently working in the Government sector are also eligible for these posts. They can apply through a proper channel. They have to submit NOC at the time of the Interview.
- The people who are Ex-Service are also eligible to apply for these posts.
- The candidates will have to submit all necessary documents at the time of the Interview. Attested copies of a degree from HEC-recognized Universities or Institutes are necessary. If someone provides fake information then he/she will be rejected and legal action will be taken against him/her at any stage of recruitment.
- No electrical Instrument is allowed in the Recruitment Center.
- No TA/DA will be given at the time of the Initial Test, Physical & Medical tests.
- No candidate will allow in the recruitment center without a Registration of Roll Number slip in case of an Initial/Physical or medical test.
- The candidates appointed against the posts of Assistant, UDC & LDC shall have to qualify for the prescribed IT training course under National Information Technology Board (NITB).