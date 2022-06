FIA Jobs 2022 | Online Registration

FIA Jobs 2022 Detail​

FIA Jobs 2022 Registration Dates​

Registration Starting Date ​ 31 May 2022​ Registration Ending Date ​ 14 June 2022​

FIA Jobs 20222​

Positions​ BPS​ Vacancies​ Qualification​ Assistant 15 17 Bachelor Sub Inspector Investigation 14 65 Bachelor Stenotypist 14 45 Intermediate UDC 11 24 Intermediate LDC 09 34 Matric Assistant Sub Inspector 09 211 Bachelor Constable 05 596 Matric Constable Driver 05 41 Matric Naib Qasid 01 50 Primary

HOW TO APPLY FOR FIA JOBS​

First, the candidate should visit the Federal Investigation Agency's official website www.jobs.fia.gov.pk

Here the online portal is given

The can should submit an online application here.

The candidates should put correct information.

This information will consider final and it will not be changed.

No hard copy of documents is required. Just online submission is allowed.

Keep in mind that after the last date no application will be accepted.

The terms and conditions for the online application are given below.

FIA JOBS TERMS & CONDITIONS​

Authority Reserve the right to cancel the recruitment process or increase or decrease the number of posts as per requirement against any post without informing any reason.

The candidates applying for these posts will be given upper age relaxation for about 05 years according to federal government rules.

Total age will be counted from the closing date of online registration.

No relaxation will be allowed in the lower age limit of any candidate.

The selected candidates will be posted at any place in Pakistan.

The candidates who are currently working in the Government sector are also eligible for these posts. They can apply through a proper channel. They have to submit NOC at the time of the Interview.

The people who are Ex-Service are also eligible to apply for these posts.

The candidates will have to submit all necessary documents at the time of the Interview. Attested copies of a degree from HEC-recognized Universities or Institutes are necessary. If someone provides fake information then he/she will be rejected and legal action will be taken against him/her at any stage of recruitment.

No electrical Instrument is allowed in the Recruitment Center.

No TA/DA will be given at the time of the Initial Test, Physical & Medical tests.

No candidate will allow in the recruitment center without a Registration of Roll Number slip in case of an Initial/Physical or medical test.

The candidates appointed against the posts of Assistant, UDC & LDC shall have to qualify for the prescribed IT training course under National Information Technology Board (NITB).