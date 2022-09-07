What's new

FIA initiates inquiry against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,895
19
26,091
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
He had accused PM Shehbaz of meeting Israeli PM in Qatar
1662576226518.png

The Federal Investigation Agency has initiated an inquiry against Lt General (retd) Amjad Shoaib.

The retired general has been accused of levelling baseless accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The agency has sent a notice to Gen. Shoaib.


According to the FIA, he has been served notice for making baseless allegations against the prime minister on his YouTube channel. He had claimed that PM Shehbaz met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during his visit to Qatar.


General Shoaib has been instigating people against the state by making baseless analyses, the FIA said.

On the other hand, General Shoaib claimed that he has not received any notice. He said he does shows on his YouTube channel.



General Shoaib runs a YouTube channel DDP Analytica – Diplomacy & Politics Analysis. The channel, which was launched in June 2019, has around 218,000 followers.

According to the description on his YouTube channel, “This Channel will be used for analysis and critique of Diplomatic Issues and Initiatives, Defense Matters and political developments specifically in Pakistan or else where in the world having some relevance to the developments taking place in and around Pakistan.”
www.samaaenglish.tv

FIA initiates inquiry against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shuaib

He had accused PM Shehbaz of meeting Israeli PM in Qatar
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,503
4
4,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Asimzranger said:
now even patriotic veterans are not safe welcome to north korea . @Great Janjua @RescueRanger @fatman17
Click to expand...
Lol, there is no one patriotic other than a few serving generals. If you happen to know anyone in any CMH, they will tell you about the long list of veterans who are being denied medical facilities.

After all, they served less to this nation than this present lot :lol:. Since most of them are residing in Pakistan while all these sell-outs eventually settle in a western country, the right patriotic way.
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
499
-1
790
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bajwa has gone bonkers.. Let's hope we have few people left in forces that stand for truth and send lumber 1 packing.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,895
19
26,091
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib​


FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to issue a second notice to Lt General (Retd.) Amjad Shoaib.
The investigation agency summoned Amjad Shoaib on September 7 through a notice some days ago after he broke false news of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an Israeli delegation. However, he did not appear before the FIA's Cybercrimes Wing.
Amjad Shoaib reported that the Prime Minister held the alleged meeting with the Israeli delegation while he was touring a Gulf country.
The Cybercrimes Wing is conducting an inquiry against Amjad Shoaib regarding the allegedly baseless video.
www.geo.tv

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

The FIA is all set to issue a second notice to Lt General (retd.) Amjad Shoaib as he broke an alleged meeting of PM Sharif with an Israeli delegation
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Indictment delayed yet again as PM Shehbaz, Hamza file acquittal pleas in Rs16bn money laundering case
Replies
2
Views
91
Catalystic
Catalystic
Norwegian
Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in Rs16bn money laundering case
Replies
6
Views
299
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
260
pakman12
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits initial report of anti-Army campaign
Replies
2
Views
165
IceCold
IceCold
HAIDER
FIA team to trace culprits behind online campaign over Balochistan copter crash
Replies
13
Views
363
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom