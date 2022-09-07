FIA initiates inquiry against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib

FIA initiates inquiry against Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shuaib He had accused PM Shehbaz of meeting Israeli PM in Qatar

He had accused PM Shehbaz of meeting Israeli PM in QatarThe retired general has been accused of levelling baseless accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.The agency has sent a notice to Gen. Shoaib.According to the FIA, he has been served notice for making baseless allegations against the prime minister on his YouTube channel. He had claimed that PM Shehbaz met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during his visit to Qatar.General Shoaib has been instigating people against the state by making baseless analyses, the FIA said.On the other hand, General Shoaib claimed that he has not received any notice. He said he does shows on his YouTube channel.General Shoaib runs a YouTube channel DDP Analytica – Diplomacy & Politics Analysis. The channel, which was launched in June 2019, has around 218,000 followers.According to the description on his YouTube channel, “This Channel will be used for analysis and critique of Diplomatic Issues and Initiatives, Defense Matters and political developments specifically in Pakistan or else where in the world having some relevance to the developments taking place in and around Pakistan.”