FIA immigration officer suspended over alleged harassment at Karachi airport

Web Desk
March 23, 2021



KARACHI: An immigration officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been suspended over an incident of alleged harassment at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The incident took place when an FIA immigration officer reportedly harassed a young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi Monday night, with the security agency's director for Sindh, Amir Farooqi, taking notice of it Tuesday morning.

The alleged harassment incident took place when, according to the woman, the FIA officer in question reportedly asked her for her number and mithai, or sweetmeat, officials said.

When onlookers filming the suspect asked him questions, he was unable to respond.

On the other hand, the FIA officer said he had asked the woman for her number to " include it in the list," while he asked her for mithai as a joke.

The FIA's director for Sindh, Farooqi, suspended the immigration officer, reported him to the zonal office, and initiated departmental action against him.

