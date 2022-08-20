What's new

FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,769
19
25,891
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1661016499979.png

  • PTI's social media activist runs fake news about COAS Gen Bajwa.
  • Mohammad Naveed Afzal has been running negative social media campaigns, say investigating officials.
  • Sources say hateful news being spread on social media is part of well-thought-out conspiracy.
Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing have discovered several accounts that were spreading fake news about the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mohammad Naveed Afzal — who is an overseas Pakistani and a resident of the Jhang district — claimed that COAS Gen Bajwa attended the August 14 ceremony which was held at the London Embassy.

Related items​


However, the video played on social media is of the army chief's visit to Ukraine in May 2021, said the investigating authorities.

According to the investigating officials, Naveed has been running negative social media campaigns and is a PTI activist.

Sources said that hateful news being spread on social media is a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

Earlier this month, an ex-office bearer of the PTI's student branch disclosed that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan army soldiers.

He stated that he is ashamed and apologetic for what he did and that he did it because of the influence of "certain people".

Moreover, another PTI member confessed that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan Army.

He later apologised for his anti-army remarks and stated that he had spread hateful propaganda at the request of his political party.
www.geo.tv

FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa

Investigating officials say PTI's social media activist, Mohammad Naveed Afzal, has been running negative campaigns
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
FIA team to trace culprits behind online campaign over Balochistan copter crash
Replies
13
Views
339
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits initial report of anti-Army campaign
Replies
2
Views
142
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
50 issued notices for allegedly running anti-military smear campaign
2 3
Replies
31
Views
744
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA SEEKS PTI FUNDS, ACCOUNTS DETAILS IN LETTER TO IMRAN KHAN
Replies
9
Views
190
P@kistan
P@kistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Prohibited funds case: FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan
Replies
0
Views
61
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom