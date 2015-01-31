FIA identifies 20 car importers involved in money laundering KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly prepared a list of at least 20 reconditioned car importers who, it claims, have been involved in the Hawala and Hundi transfers of about

“A majority of transactions via illegal channels were made to Khalid Solangi Group based outside of Pakistan,” the source confirmed, saying that the agency has reached out to the Interpol for the arrest of Solangi.The FIA team carried out a raid in Gulzar-e-Hijri area of the city to arrest an accused identified as Naqash for his involvement in Hawala and Hundi activities. “We recovered a huge cache of national and foreign currency from his house during the raid,” said the Director FIA Zone Sindh Munir Ahmed Shaikh.He said that other than Chinese, Saudi, US and other foreign currencies, Rs 2,072,000 were also recovered during the raid.