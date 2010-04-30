What's new

FIA finds Rs9.5bn in bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz’s employees

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,078
13
11,385
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
FIA finds Rs9.5bn in bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz’s employees
By
News Desk
-
September 21, 2020
3
1617
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F21%2Ffia-finds-rs9-5bn-in-bank-accounts-of-suleman-shahbazs-employees%2F
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=FIA+finds+Rs9.5bn+in+bank+accounts+of+Suleman+Shahbaz%E2%80%99s+employees&url=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F21%2Ffia-finds-rs9-5bn-in-bank-accounts-of-suleman-shahbazs-employees%2F&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2020/09/21/fia-finds-rs9-5bn-in-bank-accounts-of-suleman-shahbazs-employees/&title=FIA+finds+Rs9.5bn+in+bank+accounts+of+Suleman+Shahbaz%E2%80%99s+employees



ISLAMABAD: The banking crime circle of the Federal Investigation Agency has discovered billions of rupees stashed in bank accounts of staffers of Suleman Shahbaz, the son of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, it emerged on Monday.
Reports suggest the agency found a staggering Rs9.5 billion in bank accounts of staffers working at the Ramazan and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills.
Providing a breakdown of the amount, the agency said, Rs2.3 billion was found in a bank account of a peon, Maqsood, who also purchased a luxury car worth more than Rs15 million.
A sum of Rs1 billion was discovered in an account owned by Shahbaz’s clerk Shabbir Qureshi while Rs240 million was found in the account of another employee, Rana Wasim.
According to reports, the agency has referred the matter to a combined investigation team (CIT) in addition to seeking details of accounts of the employees in various banks. It has also directed the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to submit details of companies owned by Shahbaz.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus FIA finds Rs9.5bn in bank accounts of Salman Shahbaz’s employees Social & Current Events 0
Zain Malik FIA finds massive irregularities in housing schemes Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
Clutch FIA scrutiny finds Fauzia Kasuri, Murad Ali Shah, Faisal Vawda to be dual nationals Pakistani Siasat 5
Mansoon FIA team finds SECP chairman guilty of tampering record of Sharifs’ companies Pakistani Siasat 12
Kabira Probe panel finds three FIA officials guilty Social & Current Events 1
Adios Amigo FIA finds clue to facilitator of Benazir assassination Pakistani Siasat 0
Kabira Featured FIA identifies 20 car importers involved in money laundering Pakistan Economy 23
Morpheus Featured FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Pakistani Siasat 6
Morpheus FIA Begins Massive Crackdown Against Sugar Mill Owners from PTI Social & Current Events 12
Morpheus FIA to Identify People Involved in Issuing Dubious Pilot Licenses Social & Current Events 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top