FIA finds record of Rs3b transactions in money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made huge progress in money laundering case against PML-Q’s MNA Moonis Elahi, a shareholder in Rahim Yar Khan (RYK)/Alliance Sugar Mills, as it has obtained record of transactions worth billions of rupees.

FIA had booked Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case earlier this month in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report of 2020. The agency also arrested his two associates, named Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal, who were allegedly the facilitators in the financial crime.

SAMAA TV’s Head of Investigation Unit Zahid Gishkori got access to the documents of the financial crime.

The documents read that the lawmaker committed the financial crime worth Rs3 billion through cash payment vouchers which were used between 2018 and 2019.

The documents revealed alleged illegal transactions worth Rs2.25 billion, while it was also discovered during inspection of records that Asad Hussain made transactions worth Rs3 billion to Ali Traders Gujrat – that had done 90% of the business with Alliance Sugar Mills.

The documents also read that Ali Traders did business, worth Rs15 billion, with Alliance Mills between 2018 and 2019.

The alliance group also availed subsidies worth more than Rs500 million, the documents revealed.
FIA finds record of Rs3b transactions in money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Nothing is going to happen since pdm just made nab amendment that burden of proof now lies of the investigator/prosecutor. and FIA is under movement so this is just revange /threat case .
 
FIA had booked Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case earlier this month in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report of 2020. The agency also arrested his two associates, named Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal, who were allegedly the facilitators in the financial crime
Same report accused jahangir tareen of illegal storage and price hike. Will that "cheeni-chor" be punished too by this "munsif" government ?
 

