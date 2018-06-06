FIA directed to proceed against Babar Azam

LAHORE:
An additional district and sessions judge directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday to register an FIR against Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and two women for allegedly blackmailing, posing threats to and harassing Hamiza Mukhtar.
Judge Hamid Hussain, in his order, directed the respondent FIA “to proceed further with respect to registration of the FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time following legal formalities”.
Mukhtar, who had earlier claimed that Babar Azam blackmailed her and fornicated with her consent on promises of marriage, had filed a complaint with FIA for the registration of an FIR against unknown callers threatening her of dire consequences in response to the litigation initiated against Azam.
The woman had claimed that the callers stated that they were in possession of her objectionable pictures and videos, saying the same could be uploaded on social media. She had requested FIA to trace the callers and register an FIR against them.
FIA’s report
During the course of FIA’s inquiry, the call record revealed that the two numbers Mukhtar had received calls from belonged to Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.
Salemi bibi did not appear in the court despite notices being served to her thrice. According to the other accused Maryam, she did not know the petitioner Hamiza and did not send any abusive messages to her.
She had also promised in January to surrender her mobile for further inquiry into the matter but didn't appear in the court nor provided any digital evidence.
Later, on January 18, Babar Azam was summoned to court, at which his elder brother Faisal Azam appeared and sought some time for verifying the matter. He has yet to show up since.
A copy of the court order available with The Express Tribune
