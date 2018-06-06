FIA directed to proceed against Babar Azam | The Express Tribune Court issued the directions after the number used to harass the woman was found to be in possession of Pakistan skipper

The woman had claimed that the callers stated that they were in possession of her objectionable pictures and videos, saying the same could be uploaded on social media. She had requested FIA to trace the callers and register an FIR against them.During the course of FIA’s inquiry, the call record revealed that the two numbers Mukhtar had received calls from belonged to Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.Salemi bibi did not appear in the court despite notices being served to her thrice. According to the other accused Maryam, she did not know the petitioner Hamiza and did not send any abusive messages to her.She had also promised in January to surrender her mobile for further inquiry into the matter but didn't appear in the court nor provided any digital evidence.Later, on January 18, Babar Azam was summoned to court, at which his elder brother Faisal Azam appeared and sought some time for verifying the matter. He has yet to show up since.