FIA Begins Massive Crackdown Against Sugar Mill Owners from PTI

Having discussed this with many judges, including Supreme Court Justices, I believe the issue is in the very poor forensic and investigative training/capability of the FIA/NAB. When they bring an apparently "slam dunk" case to the courts, the evidence is actually pretty pathetic. I mean real proof, not sensationalized media BS or the fact that we "know" these dynastic politicians are all corrupt.



Our investigative agencies will have to capacity-build massively to truly decipher the complex corruption mechanisms that these political families continue to use.

Click to expand...