What's new

FIA Begins Investigation Against Ex-PM Imran For Illegally Selling Gift Received From Foreign Country

M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,565
-65
1,436
Country
India
Location
India
Investigation against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the receipt of expensive state gifts has reportedly begun, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) coming into action.

According to reports, a necklace Imran Khan received as a gift during his prime ministership was not sent to the tosha-khana (state gift repository), but given to former special assistant Zulfi Bokhari, who sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs18 crore. A few lac rupees are said to be submitted in the tosha-khana by the then government in lieu of the gift, due to which the FIA has begun its probe into the matter.

The report further said that a famous jeweller of Lahore bought said necklace for Rs18 crore. As per the law, state officials are required to submit the gifts they receive from dignitaries in the tosha-khana. If they fail to submit the gift or at least half the amount the gift is worth, it is an illegal act.

www.thefridaytimes.com

FIA Begins Investigation Against Ex-PM Imran For Illegally Selling Gift Received From Foreign Country

Investigation against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the receipt of expensive state gifts has reportedly begun, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) coming into action. According to reports, a necklace Imran Khan received as a gift during his prime ministership...
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
630
0
4,276
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Is this a really a surprise? The scum and chor will now be working overtime to pin something on IK. Its so predictable as every sane person predicted this.
Fact is this is just the start and the next few weeks the rogue government will turn heaven and earth to pin dirt on the PTI.

Unfortunately this time their lies wont wash and the masses will reject the shenanigans.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI office holders paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts
Replies
0
Views
551
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt refuses to reveal details of foreign gifts given to PM Imran
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
Norwegian
Norwegian
muhammadhafeezmalik
IHC grills govt over reluctance to disclose details of gifts to PM Imran
Replies
2
Views
228
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
truthfollower
  • Locked
Nadra's biometric data has been compromised, FIA official tells NA body
Replies
4
Views
470
The Eagle
The Eagle
ghazi52
Ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon retracts allegations against PM Imran
Replies
3
Views
435
BATMAN
BATMAN

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom