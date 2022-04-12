Investigation against former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to the receipt of expensive state gifts has reportedly begun, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) coming into action.
According to reports, a necklace Imran Khan received as a gift during his prime ministership was not sent to the tosha-khana (state gift repository), but given to former special assistant Zulfi Bokhari, who sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs18 crore. A few lac rupees are said to be submitted in the tosha-khana by the then government in lieu of the gift, due to which the FIA has begun its probe into the matter.
The report further said that a famous jeweller of Lahore bought said necklace for Rs18 crore. As per the law, state officials are required to submit the gifts they receive from dignitaries in the tosha-khana. If they fail to submit the gift or at least half the amount the gift is worth, it is an illegal act.
FIA Begins Investigation Against Ex-PM Imran For Illegally Selling Gift Received From Foreign Country
