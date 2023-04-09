What's new

FIA arrests suspect involved in online spread of hatred against Pakistan Army

FIA Cybercrime Wing claims suspect belongs to a political party
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has made an arrest in connection with alleged social media campaigns against Pakistan Army and other state institutions.

Wasif Kazmi, who belonged to a political party and was involved in such campaigns, has been apprehended and has apologized for sharing hateful content on social media.

During the court proceedings, the suspect revealed the involvement of a famous vlogger and ex-military man Adil Raja and the political party in supporting such campaigns.

It has been revealed that a former woman Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Adil Raja paid Wasif Kazmi for posting material against the army.

The suspect disclosed this information during the court proceedings.

According to suspect, he met Adil Raja and journalist Makhdoom Shahabuddin through a friend in the UK.

It was also revealed that Adil Raja and the political party have formed an organized team for conducting a campaign against Pakistan Army.
