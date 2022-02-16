FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig​

muhammadhafeezmalik said: He is rightly arrested. He was keen supporter of Tabdeeli Sarkar. He used to level baseless allegations against other journalists. Click to expand...

He was just like hafeez ullah niazi few years back but now they have been staunch pmln supporters for the last 7-8 years and in these years, they have became more violent and abusive. PMLN media cell always cite their interviews, views, tweets ,false information for their malicious propaganda against PTI. They consider them their heroes.