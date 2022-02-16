What's new

FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig

FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig​

According to details, FIA cybercrime wing raided the journalist's house in the federal capital and took him into custody​


By Azaz Syed
February 16, 2022



Journalist Mohsin Baig. — Facebook/File
Journalist Mohsin Baig. — Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home, his son confirmed on Wednesday.
According to details, the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) raided the journalist's house in the federal capital today along with the police and took him into custody.

Baig has been critical of the government's policies and used to appear in TV talk shows as an analyst.
Baig’s son told Geo News that FIA officials in plainclothes came to the house earlier today and arrested his father.
“Initially, we thought that they (FIA personnel) are thieves and opened fire in the air but later they introduce themselves as law enforcers. We also asked them to show arrest warrants but they didn’t have. Meanwhile, a police party also came at our house.”
The FIA “faced resistance” during the raid and “dragged” the journalist to the van.
This is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government commentary.
On Monday, the FIA had arrested a social media activist for "running trends against the prime minister" on social media.
A case had been registered against the accused named Sabir Hashmi after the FIA conducted an operation in Lahore’s Model Town area.
According to the FIA, Sabir was accused of running an “indecent” trend against PM Imran Khan. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

‘Cheap and intolerable act’​

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.
Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”

Social media trends​

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday had said that the government had approached the country's courts against a journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.
The SAPM said that "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."
A day ago, a journalist had claimed that Bushra Bibi had "gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan's house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.
When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.

@$$**lE was pointing out gun towards the police and even beat one of the FIA officer before getting arrested.

How will patwaris like @muhammadhafeezmalik gonna justify this pmln lunatic ? Patwaris still trolls Faisal Vadwa over his gun incident during militant attack but here it was against police itself

1645003749822.png

1645003774481.png
 
Salza said:
@$$**lE was pointing out gun towards the police and even beat one of the FIA officer before getting arrested.

How will patwaris like @muhammadhafeezmalik gonna justify this pmln lunatic ? Patwaris still trolls Faisal Vadwa over his gun incident during militant attack but here it was against police itself

View attachment 815869
View attachment 815871
Click to expand...

He is rightly arrested. He was keen supporter of Tabdeeli Sarkar. He used to level baseless allegations against other journalists.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
He is rightly arrested. He was keen supporter of Tabdeeli Sarkar. He used to level baseless allegations against other journalists.
Click to expand...
He was just like hafeez ullah niazi few years back but now they have been staunch pmln supporters for the last 7-8 years and in these years, they have became more violent and abusive. PMLN media cell always cite their interviews, views, tweets ,false information for their malicious propaganda against PTI. They consider them their heroes.
 
Salza said:
He was just like hafeez ullah niazi few years back but now they have been staunch pmln supporters for the last 7-8 years and in these years, they have became more violent and abusive. PMLN media cell always cite their interviews, views, tweets ,false information for their malicious propaganda against PTI. They consider them their heroes.
Click to expand...

I have no sympathy for him. I heard that Mohsin Baig is co-accused in Police Station attack case with Imran Khan.
 
