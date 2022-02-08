What's new

FIA arrests HBFC official in connection to espionage/illegal money trafficking for foreign intelligence agency

HBFC was raided few days ago following arrest of a gang. Illegal money transactions & supporting hostile elements, was the main observation and found them involved. Furthermore, if we don't get soft & keep Pakistan first; I had to tell you that it is so deep rooted and needs an urgent yet merciless drive.

IBO - FIA Karachi busted Foreign Intel Agency's Network involved in Money Trafficking & Illegal Activities

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi conducts an IBO at four different places in Karachi. 13 arrested for hawala and illegal activities. The detainees are said to belong to foreign intelligence agency. Among those arrested were employees of the Swiss Exchange Company. 18,000 US dollars, 22.3...
no wonder PPP always have the soft corner for Iran.
Is the new related to 2 different arrest or referring the same arrest as 2 .... ??

The thing which is confusing me is the report of senior official of Government is also arrested.

HBFC is Independent Federal Institution it has nothing to do with Sindh Government
 

