Festivals that need to banned

This is my list

  1. Sankranti - People die due to cuts from manja, falling from trees to collect the kites and falling from roof tops while flying the kites
  2. Holi - Boys use this festival to harass the girls. A lot of clothes, vegetables, meat, milk are spoiled with colors. All these chemical colors on the skin lead to allergies and cancers.
  3. Diwali - All the fire crackers created a lot of pollution resulting in people dying from Asthma and other lung related diseases. Also these fire crackers burn down houses, villages, crops
  4. Dussehra, and Ganesh festival - These pandals create road blocks and traffic jams and road accidents. These festivals are used by goons to collect their haftas. Also all these polluted idols are dumped into the water and polluting all the water.


Which Hindu festival do you want to ban and why.

All of them except Durgo Pujo and Kali Pujo.
 
The one where they make the bull jump over fire and people try to race it and cling to its horns. Too many fools are surviving it. It is not serving the intended purpose.
 
Here's something about Diwali from 2015, a petition calling for ban on firecrackers entirely in the country :
In September this year, the apex court had admitted a petition towards improving the poor air quality of Delhi. The plea was moved by three toddlers, aged between between six and 14 months, at that time.

The trio, through their advocate fathers had moved the SC, and pleaded that “our lungs have not yet fully developed and we cannot take further pollution through bursting of crackers”.

The issue of firecrackers and their impact on air quality have been raised time and again over the past few years. Delhi, in particular, has gained a notorious reputation for its heavily-polluted winters full of smog.

It has also come to the fore that some expatriates have started moving out of Delhi to safeguard the health of their children.

Data available from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee show that from 2006 onwards, the level of particulate matter in the ambient air is 8-10 times more than the safe standard.

Last year, starting two weeks before Diwali, the level of PM 2.5 (indicator of micro pollutants in the air) went up from 100 mg/m3 to 600 mg/m3. The peak level, reached on the eve of Diwali, was 10 times more than the safe standard of 60 mg/m3, as notified by the CPCB under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The trends in air quality data show that the level of pollutants and particulate matter in the ambient air in the National Capital Region go up each year, with the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.
Diwali is mixed up with politics too. Last year one Delhi government minister ( of the AAP party ) said that the Delhi BJP unit had told people to ignore the government's ban and burst as many firecrackers as they want. Result, health issues which the Hindutvadis put the blame on rice stubble burning by farmers from Punjab many of whom were protesting against the BJP central government.

And about the immediate danger of firecrackers :
More festivals need to be arranged and facilitated. It is a social communal bonding practice of utmost importance.

As a reminder, 2022 is a weekend festivus.
 
Jallikattu?

I note your undercover affiliation with the Darwin Awards.

However, I regret to inform you that you have zero strategic outlook.

Think of the prospects ahead if Jallikattu could be sold to the Sangh Parivar as a cheap way of getting Tamil votes, and persuading them to make it a regional sport in the moronic heart of the cow-belt. Only 44 Tamilians were killed in the most recent celebration. Can we not realistically expect 88, or, even better, 132 Bhaiyas a year?
 

