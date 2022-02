Festivals that need to banned

In September this year, the apex court had admitted a petition towards improving the poor air quality of Delhi. The plea was moved by three toddlers, aged between between six and 14 months, at that time.The trio, through their advocate fathers had moved the SC, and pleaded that “our lungs have not yet fully developed and we cannot take further pollution through bursting of crackers”.The issue of firecrackers and their impact on air quality have been raised time and again over the past few years. Delhi, in particular, has gained a notorious reputation for its heavily-polluted winters full of smog.It has also come to the fore that some expatriates have started moving out of Delhi to safeguard the health of their children.Data available from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee show that from 2006 onwards, the level of particulate matter in the ambient air is 8-10 times more than the safe standard.Last year, starting two weeks before Diwali, the level of PM 2.5 (indicator of micro pollutants in the air) went up from 100 mg/m3 to 600 mg/m3. The peak level, reached on the eve of Diwali, was 10 times more than the safe standard of 60 mg/m3, as notified by the CPCB under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.The trends in air quality data show that the level of pollutants and particulate matter in the ambient air in the National Capital Region go up each year, with the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.