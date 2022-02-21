Festivals that need to banned

SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 3,517
- -31
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is my list
Which Hindu festival do you want to ban and why.
@Joe Shearer @Naofumi @jamahir @LakeHawk180 @xeuss
- Sankranti - People die due to cuts from manja, falling from trees to collect the kites and falling from roof tops while flying the kites
- Holi - Boys use this festival to harass the girls. A lot of clothes, vegetables, meat, milk are spoiled with colors. All these chemical colors on the skin lead to allergies and cancers.
- Diwali - All the fire crackers created a lot of pollution resulting in people dying from Asthma and other lung related diseases. Also these fire crackers burn down houses, villages, crops
- Dussehra, and Ganesh festival - These pandals create road blocks and traffic jams and road accidents. These festivals are used by goons to collect their haftas. Also all these polluted idols are dumped into the water and polluting all the water.
Which Hindu festival do you want to ban and why.
@Joe Shearer @Naofumi @jamahir @LakeHawk180 @xeuss