Fertilizer industries updates

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC)



Company held its second corporate briefing session for the year 2021, wherein the management informed investors that the company is planning to set up a 1.3mn ton fertilizer complex in Tanzania.



During the briefing, management said that FFC is expanding into power and offshore fertilizer complex and in this regard, FFC has acquired a 30% stake in the 330MW coal mine-mouth power plant of Thar Energy Limited (TEL).



Management further disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Foundation Wind Energy I (FWEL-I) at Rs7.5bn and 80% stake in Foundation Wind Energy II (FWEL-II) at Rs6.02bn after which its generation capacity has now increased to 480MW. The company also believed that it will maximize the shareholders’ wealth going forward.