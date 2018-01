This may be the first time I have ever seen a video quality this good about any project in BD in Bangla. The quality is amazing and at the start of the video, BD looks beautiful. BD doesn't have anywhere near the level of quality roads or expressways as PK or many states in IND. But this first 6 lane expressway in an important area will surely bring about good changes. We should give infrastructure projects to military. They always are great at doing projects like these in time and efficiently.