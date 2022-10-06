Fending off PTI marchers, Islamabad admin to turn capital into container city Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnel

Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnelFormer prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had asked his party leaders and workers to be ready saying he can give the call for the long march on Islamabad.To tackle the expected marchers, the local administration has decided to block Faizabad Interchange and all other entrances into the city by placing containers.For security measures, the federal government has called in additional 30,000 strong contingent of police, rangers, and FC.On Wednesday, the federal decided to take strict action against the long marchIn the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharrif, the coalition parties decided that strict action will be taken against PTI’s long march and no one will be allowed to siege the capital city.The coalition parties of the government have said that those aiming to divert the institutions from the constitution are traitors and conspirators of the country.