What's new

Fending off PTI marchers, Islamabad admin to turn capital into container city

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,438
20
26,767
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnel
1665054713221.png

The Islamabad local administration has arranged around 300 containers to be used as roadblocks to stop expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on the federal capital.

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had asked his party leaders and workers to be ready saying he can give the call for the long march on Islamabad.

To tackle the expected marchers, the local administration has decided to block Faizabad Interchange and all other entrances into the city by placing containers.


For security measures, the federal government has called in additional 30,000 strong contingent of police, rangers, and FC.

On Wednesday, the federal decided to take strict action against the long march

In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharrif, the coalition parties decided that strict action will be taken against PTI’s long march and no one will be allowed to siege the capital city.

The coalition parties of the government have said that those aiming to divert the institutions from the constitution are traitors and conspirators of the country.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Fending off PTI marchers, Islamabad admin to turn capital into container city

Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnel
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,500
-12
2,153
Country
India
Location
India
they should use these like we did with that pesky communist "farmer" protest here:

1665055142328.png

1665055149735.png

1665055158652.png

1665055173173.png


if that fails, do some cranial surgery on a handful of them using a couple of these:

1665055281563.png


also teargas:

1665055469100.png


the good ol' lathi charge:
1665055509835.png


and water cannons: (but prolly best saved for the winter, maybe destroy a few mobile phones but they might just provide relief to the mob for now as well, and that will not be ideal)

1665056426200.png


and maybe lock their leader up..

IKLOCK.JPG


give em' hell, Pak Fauj..

BAJBAJ22.JPG


:victory:
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 15, 2021
87
-2
115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
they should use these like we did with that pesky communist "farmer" protest here:

View attachment 885077
View attachment 885078
View attachment 885079
View attachment 885080

if that fails, do some cranial surgery on a handful of them using a couple of these:

View attachment 885081

also teargas:

View attachment 885082

the good ol' lathi charge:
View attachment 885083

and water cannons: (but prolly best saved for the winter, maybe destroy a few mobile phones but they might just provide relief to the mob for now as well, and that will not be ideal)

View attachment 885085

and maybe lock their leader up..

View attachment 885086

give em' hell, Pak Fauj..

View attachment 885090

:victory:
Click to expand...
These kind of tactics only work on spineless Indians.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,385
-3
7,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnel
View attachment 885074
The Islamabad local administration has arranged around 300 containers to be used as roadblocks to stop expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on the federal capital.

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had asked his party leaders and workers to be ready saying he can give the call for the long march on Islamabad.

To tackle the expected marchers, the local administration has decided to block Faizabad Interchange and all other entrances into the city by placing containers.


For security measures, the federal government has called in additional 30,000 strong contingent of police, rangers, and FC.

On Wednesday, the federal decided to take strict action against the long march

In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharrif, the coalition parties decided that strict action will be taken against PTI’s long march and no one will be allowed to siege the capital city.

The coalition parties of the government have said that those aiming to divert the institutions from the constitution are traitors and conspirators of the country.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Fending off PTI marchers, Islamabad admin to turn capital into container city

Brings 300 containers to Faizabad, calls in 30,000 personnel
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...


nice one
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,438
20
26,767
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
they should use these like we did with that pesky communist "farmer" protest here:

View attachment 885077
View attachment 885078
View attachment 885079
View attachment 885080

if that fails, do some cranial surgery on a handful of them using a couple of these:

View attachment 885081

also teargas:

View attachment 885082

the good ol' lathi charge:
View attachment 885083

and water cannons: (but prolly best saved for the winter, maybe destroy a few mobile phones but they might just provide relief to the mob for now as well, and that will not be ideal)

View attachment 885085

and maybe lock their leader up..

View attachment 885086

give em' hell, Pak Fauj..

View attachment 885090

:victory:
Click to expand...
1665057509248.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah confirms govt plans to use tear gas drones against PTI marchers
Replies
13
Views
282
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at imposing governor’s rule in provinces supporting PTI march
2
Replies
22
Views
446
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Possible protest: Sindh police reach Islamabad to assist local force
Replies
8
Views
189
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ruling coalition decides to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
41
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah won't find place to hide in Islamabad, warns Imran Khan
Replies
10
Views
333
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom