Fencing Pakistan-India Border

Fencing Pakistan-India Border

Considering the Terrorist threat from India, Pakistan should consider fencing the Border with India
A high quality Fence will prevent accidental crossing over and also ensure the safety is maintained

Pakistan has alot of land near the border which needs to be developed I think fencing should be first step to properly seal off stuff

I love the Design Turkey used at their borders with Syria

1613319881531.png





After the fence is installed may be we can setup some advance , bases in order to properly oversea the border situation





Would be a good move to setup some new Security structures
Tanks need to be position bit closer to the border

So we can build new Tanks in background positions

 
1. The border is already fenced
2. Land near the border is deliberately left un developed for strategic reasons, and because almost no one lives there anyway.
 
Well I think we need to reclaim and develop those lands so fencing makes sense now , back in 1947 may be there was a strategic reason but fencing is a normal process it will help set the Permeant border

So some Development can take place in areas close to border
 
