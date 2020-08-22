Fencing Pakistan-India Border

fencing

Considering the Terrorist threat from India, Pakistan should consider fencing the Border with IndiaA high quality Fence will prevent accidental crossing over and also ensure the safety is maintainedPakistan has alot of land near the border which needs to be developed I thinkshould be first step to properly seal off stuffI love the Design Turkey used at their borders with SyriaAfter the fence is installed may be we can setup some advance , bases in order to properly oversea the border situationWould be a good move to setup some new Security structuresTanks need to be position bit closer to the borderSo we can build new Tanks in background positions