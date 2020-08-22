AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
Fencing Pakistan-India Border
Considering the Terrorist threat from India, Pakistan should consider fencing the Border with India
A high quality Fence will prevent accidental crossing over and also ensure the safety is maintained
Pakistan has alot of land near the border which needs to be developed I think fencing should be first step to properly seal off stuff
I love the Design Turkey used at their borders with Syria
After the fence is installed may be we can setup some advance , bases in order to properly oversea the border situation
Would be a good move to setup some new Security structures
Tanks need to be position bit closer to the border
So we can build new Tanks in background positions
