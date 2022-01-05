Question in my mind from past many years. Why not Pakistan properly fence Pak-Afghan Border ?
What are the hurdles btw ? Govt and Military spends millions/billions on roads highways etc etc. Why not fence Pak-Afghan border to stop illegal refuges and illegal immigrants from Afghanistan? is there any plan exists or under consideration ?
Technically Afghan refuges burden on Pakistan and Pakistani people. In fact half of these Afghanis control trade particularly automobiles, parts and now construction in Pakistan. Today, hard to send them back but at least take some steps to control future. Powers and neighbors use them against us, against Pakistanis.
What are the hurdles btw ? Govt and Military spends millions/billions on roads highways etc etc. Why not fence Pak-Afghan border to stop illegal refuges and illegal immigrants from Afghanistan? is there any plan exists or under consideration ?
Technically Afghan refuges burden on Pakistan and Pakistani people. In fact half of these Afghanis control trade particularly automobiles, parts and now construction in Pakistan. Today, hard to send them back but at least take some steps to control future. Powers and neighbors use them against us, against Pakistanis.