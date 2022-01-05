What's new

Question in my mind from past many years. Why not Pakistan properly fence Pak-Afghan Border ?

What are the hurdles btw ? Govt and Military spends millions/billions on roads highways etc etc. Why not fence Pak-Afghan border to stop illegal refuges and illegal immigrants from Afghanistan? is there any plan exists or under consideration ?

Technically Afghan refuges burden on Pakistan and Pakistani people. In fact half of these Afghanis control trade particularly automobiles, parts and now construction in Pakistan. Today, hard to send them back but at least take some steps to control future. Powers and neighbors use them against us, against Pakistanis.
 
sir
pak-afghan border is world toughest border of the world
1st google it than start thread
 
How do we put fences on mountains while our economy barely manages to get by?

~RazorMC
 
Sher Malang said:
Save Waziristan first :lol:

Let me make the real future of Pakistan:

Pastunistan (Afghan territory)
Azad Baluchistan
Sindhu Desh
And Punjab under control of India :sick:

Only Afghan tribals will run over your 40,000 troops within two days and they will also receive help from yourside's tribal people too :enjoy:

@ topic: The truth is you can't fence it unless this imaginary line really becomes a border and that could only be done by negotiations and brotherhood coz both sides of the border don't accept they belong to any country and have trade, relation, transportation etc.. Don't fool yourselves on some city living people of KP they have long left tribalism and have merged with other urban population of Pakistan and they don't make up large to help you on this, first thing Pakistan would probably get by fencing the durand line is the call of jihad against GoP and it' army by all tribal people on both sides that their tribes are being separated by Punjab dominant government and army to weaken them on both sides.
Stop day dreaming, days of tribes taking over governments only happen in Afghanistan. Weakened by fence? Its not like FATA pashtuns can vote and decide future of Afghanistan, hell even 3 million Afghan pashtun refugees does not participate in elections. Which mean Afghanistan at the moment is completely in control of non-pashtuns. They can make Afghan pashtun president but that doesn't change ground realities.

Which again tells us numbers alone doesn't make much difference, Pashtuns should have been dominant group in Afghanistan. In coming years FATA will be integrated with rest of Pakistan, and border will be fenced. The only way out for Afghanistan is to recognize border otherwise more misery awaits them.

Anyway it doesn't mean it will stop movement, but Afghans will have to get visa. The movement is only one way mostly from Afghanistan to Pakistan not the otherway around.
 
Sher Malang said:
Save Waziristan first

Let me make the real future of Pakistan:

Pastunistan (Afghan territory)
Azad Baluchistan
Sindhu Desh
And Punjab under control of India :sick:
Afghanistan's d@***** i.e India & Russia are dreaming same thing from last 67 years but failed. You can join their bandwagon now.:lol:

Sher Malang said:
Only Afghan tribals will run over your 40,000 troops within two days and they will also receive help from yourside's tribal people too :enjoy:
Stop smoking w33d too much. That is the only way to stop these silly & stone age dram of yours.
 
Sher Malang said:
Save Waziristan first :lol:

Let me make the real future of Pakistan:

Pastunistan (Afghan territory)
Azad Baluchistan
Sindhu Desh
And Punjab under control of India :sick:

Only Afghan tribals will run over your 40,000 troops within two days and they will also receive help from yourside's tribal people too :enjoy:

@ topic: The truth is you can't fence it unless this imaginary line really becomes a border and that could only be done by negotiations and brotherhood coz both sides of the border don't accept they belong to any country and have trade, relation, transportation etc.. Don't fool yourselves on some city living people of KP they have long left tribalism and have merged with other urban population of Pakistan and they don't make up large to help you on this, first thing Pakistan would probably get by fencing the durand line is the call of jihad against GoP and it' army by all tribal people on both sides that their tribes are being separated by Punjab dominant government and army to weaken them on both sides.
I know many Pukhtoons, tribal Pukhtoons who side and will die for Pakistan than Pakhtoonistan. Please take back 3 million of your people from us. Please. Hahaha yeah you cant even keep them in your country.

There is never gonna be peace in Afghanistan until you guys simmer down and accept Duran line. Dawood got raped by lightly armed Tribals. OUR PAKISTANI PAKHTOON TRIBALS. Your country went downhill from there. Now it's a shithole. I shouldnt say it, but it is what it is. 13 years we havent broken down, now it wont happen.

My Grandparents would talk about people dreaming of us being broken up, hasnt happened till now. Wont happen now.

Army and Govt is Punjab dominated because for one it is the most educated province, secondly Punjab accounts for 50% of the Population of Pakistan. So yes, if you improve your math skills it's only predictable it is gonna be Punjab " dominated". Funny only Afghanis say this shit. Not my countrymen. Some do, but then again they are miserable and will be miserable if they had all the monies in the world.

One day it will be fenced, trust me. We need an unfriendly govt for it in Afghanistan. What do yo think will happen when non Pukhtoons run your Pukhtoon majority country? Happiness, peace stability? :)

ISAF wont be there forever would it?
 
Informant said:
I know many Pukhtoons, tribal Pukhtoons who side and will die for Pakistan than Pakhtoonistan. Please take back 3 million of your people from us. Please. Hahaha yeah you cant even keep them in your country.

There is never gonna be peace in Afghanistan until you guys simmer down and accept Duran line. Dawood got raped by lightly armed Tribals. OUR PAKISTANI PAKHTOON TRIBALS. Your country went downhill from there. Now it's a shithole. I shouldnt say it, but it is what it is. 13 years we havent broken down, now it wont happen.

My Grandparents would talk about people dreaming of us being broken up, hasnt happened till now. Wont happen now.

Army and Govt is Punjab dominated because for one it is the most educated province, secondly Punjab accounts for 50% of the Population of Pakistan. So yes, if you improve your math skills it's only predictable it is gonna be Punjab " dominated". Funny only Afghanis say this shit. Not my countrymen. Some do, but then again they are miserable and will be miserable if they had all the monies in the world.

One day it will be fenced, trust me. We need an unfriendly govt for it in Afghanistan. What do yo think will happen when non Pukhtoons run your Pukhtoon majority country? Happiness, peace stability? :)

ISAF wont be there forever would it?
My answer to your this long reply:

I dare you go to FATA and say "we all are Pakistanis". :D
 
EyanKhan said:
Most of the tribals are pro - Pakistan so not much of a problem there :D
Wrrora I don't need any assurances....I've got plenty of them as friends & family to know that they are very patriotic !

In fact I remember in one of our heated discussions a friend of mine from Dara Adamkhel said to me 'Tum Punjabi shaiddd Pakistani ko chorrr dou par Pukhtoon kabhiii nahin choreiii gaaa.....iss Pakistan keh liyeee hamareiii buzorgoon nei Kashmiri seh leh kar aaaj kal kii isss jung tukkk bohat qurbaniyaan deiiin heiii uss ko hum kiya raingaa kareinn geii - You Punjabis may leave Pakistan one day but us Pukhtoons never will because after all our ancestors have given sacrifices for this country from Kashmir to the present conflict....would we forget all of that ?'

I just wanted to know whether you are man enough to go to the Tribal Areas alone ? :P
 
Armstrong said:
Wrrora I don't need any assurances....I've got plenty of them as friends & family to know that they are very patriotic !

In fact I remember in one of our heated discussions a friend of mine from Dara Adamkhel said to me 'Tum Punjabi shaiddd Pakistani ko chorrr dou par Pukhtoon kabhiii nahin choreiii gaaa.....iss Pakistan keh liyeee hamareiii buzorgoon nei Kashmiri seh leh kar aaaj kal kii isss jung tukkk bohat qurbaniyaan deiiin heiii uss ko hum kiya raingaa kareinn geii - You Punjabis may leave Pakistan one day but us Pukhtoons never will because after all our ancestors have given sacrifices for this country from Kashmir to the present conflict....would we forget all of that ?'

I just wanted to know whether you are man enough to go to the Tribal Areas alone ? :P
Nah never been to the tribals unfortunately :( lol

Though you do meet people from there on daily basis :D
 
we have to fence the Durand Line, we cannot afford to keep this Pak-Afghan border open anymore, hence we have to fence it, even if it costs money, there is just no other way, there are many border which are build on difficult terrain's north/south Korea's border ,Sino-Russia border, turkey/Iran Border Sino-central Asian states borders, the Indian fencing in the mountainous terrain along the line of control on its side ,we had enough with these Afghans claiming our land, & its high time to tell them that Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, F.A.T.A & Baluchistan are Pakistani territories the Baloch & Pashtuns of Pakistan our Pakistanis ,it doesn't matter whether Afghanistan accept it or not , its our land & its our rules. Afghans can do whatever they want to do inside their country for all we care
we should fence the Pakistan-Afghanistan border , fencing & guarding the Durand line should be done ASAP
in this case we should take a lesson or two from Iran , afghans even claim certain areas of Iran, but frankly Iran doesn't even give two $h!ts, not only did it fenced the border , heck it even shoots anyone entering it with out a visa !
Yemen claims the entire Jeddah region of Saudi Arabia ! (no kidding), But the Saudis have fenced it none the less, another example is when Iran started fingering Turkey (& @ that time Turkey was economically down ) but Turkey fenced its border none the less, so why cant we ? all this talks of it will cost too expensive is nothing but putting our heads further under the sand, countries needs to do what is in their interest. & if that means fencing the Durand line, so be it. plus if we fence it
today it will cost us like $10 to $15 bln max, but if we don't then God Forbid, tomorrow, it can cost us Pakistan ! so as I said before ,there is just no other way, but to fence this border anyhow
 
Sher Malang said:
My answer to your this long reply:

I dare you go to FATA and say "we all are Pakistanis". :D
Cheetay I have been there with my friend, a Mehsud at that. He's a Captain. He took me and I was so moved by their walwala. I have even mentioned before. Look through my post history.

Bro farsiban will rule over your likes, you need not worry about us, worry about your country.

've been to Jalalabad as well. What purpose i wont disclose, but let's just say Proud to be a **** ;)
 
