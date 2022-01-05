Fence Pak-Afghan Border

we have to fence the Durand Line, we cannot afford to keep this Pak-Afghan border open anymore, hence we have to fence it, even if it costs money, there is just no other way, there are many border which are build on difficult terrain's north/south Korea's border ,Sino-Russia border, turkey/Iran Border Sino-central Asian states borders, the Indian fencing in the mountainous terrain along the line of control on its side ,we had enough with these Afghans claiming our land, & its high time to tell them that Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, F.A.T.A & Baluchistan are Pakistani territories the Baloch & Pashtuns of Pakistan our Pakistanis ,it doesn't matter whether Afghanistan accept it or not , its our land & its our rules. Afghans can do whatever they want to do inside their country for all we care

we should fence the Pakistan-Afghanistan border , fencing & guarding the Durand line should be done ASAP

in this case we should take a lesson or two from Iran , afghans even claim certain areas of Iran, but frankly Iran doesn't even give two $h!ts, not only did it fenced the border , heck it even shoots anyone entering it with out a visa !

Yemen claims the entire Jeddah region of Saudi Arabia ! (no kidding), But the Saudis have fenced it none the less, another example is when Iran started fingering Turkey (& @ that time Turkey was economically down ) but Turkey fenced its border none the less, so why cant we ? all this talks of it will cost too expensive is nothing but putting our heads further under the sand, countries needs to do what is in their interest. & if that means fencing the Durand line, so be it. plus if we fence it

today it will cost us like $10 to $15 bln max, but if we don't then God Forbid, tomorrow, it can cost us Pakistan ! so as I said before ,there is just no other way, but to fence this border anyhow