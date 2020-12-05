Fence In snow on Pakistan/Afghanistan Border.

Path-Finder
Looks FANTASTIC.Kudos bhaiMashAllah... great job PA and thank you COAS Bajwa for your commitment and expediting the project against all odds. @django @Hakikat ve Hikmet
It won't be long my friend, until those hordes work for us.Looks like a scene from game of thrones. Pakistan is game of thrones. Those who man the frontiers, specially the northern walls, are keeping the hordes away.
Masha Allah! This Iron Fence and men of extraordinary courage & endurance of Pakistan Army, is the reason behind declining terrorist attacks inside Pakistan! Keep thy eyes ever vigilant, because enemy never sleeps!
I think they have found it easier to fence gilgit baltistan, because of no population on the line.
And waziristan too where they are in control and the locals wants peace.
But the biggest of all task is balochistan..
Where population acyually live on the border.
I hope they succeed. This is our only survival