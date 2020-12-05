What's new

Fence In snow on Pakistan/Afghanistan Border.

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,205
4
18,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Looks like a scene from game of thrones. Pakistan is game of thrones. Those who man the frontiers, specially the northern walls, are keeping the hordes away.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,231
6
3,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Amazing work. Unsung heroes working up there while pseudo-liberal psychos bicker in their heated drawing rooms.
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,500
2
3,262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think they have found it easier to fence gilgit baltistan, because of no population on the line.
And waziristan too where they are in control and the locals wants peace.
But the biggest of all task is balochistan..
Where population acyually live on the border.
I hope they succeed. This is our only survival
 
bananarepublic

bananarepublic

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 15, 2015
2,211
5
2,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistansdefender said:
I think they have found it easier to fence gilgit baltistan, because of no population on the line.
And waziristan too where they are in control and the locals wants peace.
But the biggest of all task is balochistan..
Where population acyually live on the border.
I hope they succeed. This is our only survival
Click to expand...

fence being done in north of KPK somewhere around chitral
no need for fence between GB and Afghanistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

A
Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR
Replies
11
Views
675
Kingslayerr
Kingslayerr
Signalian
Western Border Management and Regional Stability
Replies
0
Views
641
Signalian
Signalian
ghazi52
PM Imran rolls out Rs330b mortgage financing for construction sector Initiative
Replies
9
Views
648
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Kabira
Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed by the end of 2018
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
shahbaz baig
We are moving toward horrible war..... Attention China, Pakistan, India, Iran & U.S.
Replies
12
Views
813
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom