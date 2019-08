One intelligent girl don't have to dominate Husband , sooner or later Husband will be Her ……. Problem start when newly married girl (As wife) start dominating Other family members (like Saas , Susar etc) …..

Girls remember just like in your house where your Mother cooked , father earned , and brothers dominated every thing in your house You have to cook , your husband will earn and when time comes your sons will dominate and their wives .. Intelligent girl can change this , she can be good and faithful wife (eventually she will dominate her husband) a good bahoo (susraly will give away and she will do the Rajj) and she can save her salve from "Jasi kerni waysi behrni" means when her time comes , her children will be good with her and her house and family life will be heaven on earth..

Baqi thora - ziyada (fight) to her ghar main chalta hai………..

