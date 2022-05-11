Female suicide bombers: What the state must do to prevent others from following in the KU attacker's footsteps

MisterSyed said: ISPR is the media wing of Pakistan Armed forces, their job isn't to plan attacks or carry out IB Ops. Who knows what's going inside the actual Command. What Plans they have drawn up to counter this. Click to expand...

We have plenty of things to look at to gauge what's going on inside the actual command. Look at the jawans dying on daily basis in Baluchistan for years now, and they still continue to get butchered helplessly in those toyota tin-canes. No one in high command gives a sh!t.Army is just busy making songs and dramas, in political engineering and poking their nose in dirty politics every now and then.No body had asked ISPR to come on media and issue statements on dollar rate etc. Clearly, army is focused somewhere else, at the cost of their real job.