Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Prophet ’

BREAKING: Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ A female student from Sokoto's Shehu Shagari College of Education was tortured and burned to death on Thursday for supposed blasphemy. According to

According to reports, the school has announced its closure due to the issue. The announcement was obtained by this newspaper.She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.Similarly in March 2021, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.It was learnt that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.In Nigeria’s northern area, the punishment of persons accused of insulting Islam’s prophet (Muhammad) or the religion itself is a topic of concern.Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a 22-year-old Muslim gospel musician, was sentenced to death in 2020 by a Shariah court in that axis for blasphemy in a series of private WhatsApp conversations. The same court found Umar Farouk, a 16-year-old boy, guilty of blasphemy after he allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad while arguing with a friend, and sentenced him to ten years in prison with hard labour.Farouk’s sentence was overturned, while Sharif-case Aminu’s was ordered back to the court for a new trial. However, these draconian sentences are just one illustration of Shariah law’s questionable application in some northern Nigerian states.The latest mob action against a tertiary university student is much more concerning.Guess Islam is really the religion of peace.What a disgrace.