Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Prophet ’

A female student from Sokoto’s Shehu Shagari College of Education was tortured and burned to death on Thursday for supposed blasphemy.

According to reports, the school has announced its closure due to the issue. The announcement was obtained by this newspaper.

She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.

Similarly in March 2021, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

It was learnt that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.

In Nigeria’s northern area, the punishment of persons accused of insulting Islam’s prophet (Muhammad) or the religion itself is a topic of concern.

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a 22-year-old Muslim gospel musician, was sentenced to death in 2020 by a Shariah court in that axis for blasphemy in a series of private WhatsApp conversations. The same court found Umar Farouk, a 16-year-old boy, guilty of blasphemy after he allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad while arguing with a friend, and sentenced him to ten years in prison with hard labour.

Farouk’s sentence was overturned, while Sharif-case Aminu’s was ordered back to the court for a new trial. However, these draconian sentences are just one illustration of Shariah law’s questionable application in some northern Nigerian states.

The latest mob action against a tertiary university student is much more concerning.

Guess Islam is really the religion of peace.

What a disgrace.
 
Did you cry this much about bombing innocents in Iraq????
 
28 years ago French government criminals kidnapped the revolutionary Carlos the Jackal in Africa and have unjustly imprisoned him since ( he must be released ). He worked with Muslims too, do you think those Muslims were these lynch mob types ?

Islam was originally the religion of peace, knowledge, progressiveness and justice. Your Christian females, your Christian community in fact, got things like codified divorce in marriage through Islam. You use a computer also because of the work done during the Islamic Golden Age where Muslims not only transmitted older ideas like from Greeks but invented and discovered. Please realize that. This tragic lynching is because of the misinformed and misguided "Muslims" like the Tableeghi jamaat from my India who are ritualists and therefore get emotional over irrational and the wrong things.
 
I wonder why liberal/non-muslims/racists/ people are so obsessed with our Holy Prophet? Every one wants to try to see what sentiments a Muslim holds and how would they react?
 
Can i get the USA citizenship if i insult the USA policies. You get the answer.
She gets what is deserve.
 
This is societal problem.

People who decide to torture and kill a individual on the pretext of protecting the honor of Holy Prophet (PBUH), are not true Muslims to begin with. This is plain murder.

There might be additional factors behind this crime - the people in question might have developed hatred for the individual due to difference of opinion. Blasphemy allegations provided opportunity for "the deed." Predictable trend and behavior.

Correct approach is to call the Police to investigate the matter.

This is offtopic deflection.
 
looking at crimes Chritians do.. i believe Christanity is a disgrace.

www.bbc.com

Pope admits clerical abuse of nuns including sexual slavery

Pope Francis admits nuns have been sexually abused by clerics - and it is an ongoing problem.
www.bbc.com
 
I don't know what these people learn from religious teaching?

Doing more sins and bigger sins?

People who really learn religion will be more and more patient, compasionate, forgiving and wiser day by day.

Learning religious teaching is to get real progress and result.

But most people these days are thinking that God is owning them some huge rewards, for the huge sacrifice they made by doing some religious stuff half-hearten because it's commanded.
 
How are they related?

What is the solution to it? No one dare to say anything regarding this practice. Imran khan is booked under blasphemy law. Salman Taseer, governor killed.
 
Are you in your senses ? How can you defend a lynching ? You irrational Tableeghis are not only NATO agents but are also defaming Islam and oppressing Muslims. Were you among those who lynched Mashal Khan in 2017 and those who lynched the Sri Lankan manager some months ago ?

For your own sake please leave the insane TJ and join a progressive movement.

SuperStar20 said:
What is the solution to it? No one dare to say anything regarding this practice. Imran khan is booked under blasphemy law. Salman Taseer, governor killed.
Click to expand...

So you see ? Blasphemy as a concept has been used by kings, politicians, mullahs, village women and mobs to bring someone's life to end in a violent way for selfish ends and irrational emotions. Muslims should go back from this madness to the time two to three decades ago when so many Muslims were leftists. Muslim parents should name their sons back as Jamal Abdul Nasser ( like a student colleague of mine years ago ) instead of after Maulana Saad.
 
