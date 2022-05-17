What's new

Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’

A female student from Sokoto’s Shehu Shagari College of Education was tortured and burned to death on Thursday for supposed blasphemy.

According to reports, the school has announced its closure due to the issue. The announcement was obtained by this newspaper.

She was burnt to death by Muslim students who dragged her out of her hostel.

Similarly in March 2021, some angry youths backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

It was learnt that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the community.

In Nigeria’s northern area, the punishment of persons accused of insulting Islam’s prophet (Muhammad) or the religion itself is a topic of concern.

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a 22-year-old Muslim gospel musician, was sentenced to death in 2020 by a Shariah court in that axis for blasphemy in a series of private WhatsApp conversations. The same court found Umar Farouk, a 16-year-old boy, guilty of blasphemy after he allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad while arguing with a friend, and sentenced him to ten years in prison with hard labour.

Farouk’s sentence was overturned, while Sharif-case Aminu’s was ordered back to the court for a new trial. However, these draconian sentences are just one illustration of Shariah law’s questionable application in some northern Nigerian states.

The latest mob action against a tertiary university student is much more concerning.

BREAKING: Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’

Guess Islam is really the religion of peace.

What a disgrace.
 
Did you cry this much about bombing innocents in Iraq????
 
28 years ago French government criminals kidnapped the revolutionary Carlos the Jackal in Africa and have unjustly imprisoned him since ( he must be released ). He worked with Muslims too, do you think those Muslims were these lynch mob types ?

Islam was originally the religion of peace, knowledge, progressiveness and justice. Your Christian females, your Christian community in fact, got things like codified divorce in marriage through Islam. You use a computer also because of the work done during the Islamic Golden Age where Muslims not only transmitted older ideas like from Greeks but invented and discovered. Please realize that. This tragic lynching is because of the misinformed and misguided "Muslims" like the Tableeghi jamaat from my India who are ritualists and therefore get emotional over irrational and the wrong things.
 
I wonder why liberal/non-muslims/racists/ people are so obsessed with our Holy Prophet? Every one wants to try to see what sentiments a Muslim holds and how would they react?
 

