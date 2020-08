Warning: Distressing images We are extremely saddened to learn about the recent poaching incident involving a female snow leopard, which was killed in Hopper Valley. As per the reports, there is a search operation underway to recover the two cubs of the dead mother.We really appreciate the efforts of the Gilgit-Baltistan Forest, Wildlife, Parks and Environment Department and law enforcement agencies on arresting the culprits. These efforts must continue. culprits were arrested and court awarded them two years jail and 5 millions PKR fines .killer posing with victimarrested by local police and wild life departmentrecovered body by wild life depcourt find them guilty and awarded 2 years jail an 5 million plenty .