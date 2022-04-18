Female refugees from Ukraine are being offered a place to stay by British men in exchange for sex
British men are reportedly offering female refugees – who have fled their homes in Ukraine – a place to stay in exchange for sex.
Sadly, not all of the hosts using such platforms are doing so with good intentions, with an undercover investigation carried out by The Times revealing that British men are asking female refugees to share a bed, have sex in exchange for their stay and in some cases, get married for sponsorship into the UK.
As part of their investigation, a reporter from The Times posed as 22-year-old Natalya from Kyiv who was "bombarded with inappropriate and sexually suggestive messages from men seeking relationships" within minutes of posting on the largest Facebook group for UK hosts.
"I have a large bed. We could sleep together," read one message, with someone else sending a voice note that said: "I am ready to help you and maybe you can help me also." In another message, a 47-year-old man asked Natalya if she was single, before repeatedly proposing that they marry. "I [will] marry with you," the man said, according to the report. "Don’t worry. I am not [a] sex maniac. I am not that kind of m[a]n."
Another man said that he wouldn't offer a home to anyone who wouldn't engage in a sexual relationship. "What if I never want to be physical?" Natalya asked, to which the man reportedly said he was "not offering sponsorship to a person unwilling to have sex" although he said this would be "with the consent of both." The 43-year-old man claimed to have "passed all the safe checks" to be a member of the refugee-host matching group on Facebook.
Out of the 75 private messages that the reporter posing as Natalya received across two days, 41 were from single men who lived alone.
One 32-year-old woman from Bakhmut, Ukraine, who has been searching for an appropriate person to match in the UK, wrote that she had received suggestive messages from men on Facebook’s Messenger app. “I was approached by one older guy from London who said that I would have to share a bedroom with him, and was asked if I was OK with that,” she said in an email seen by the Guardian.
The UN refugee agency has called on the UK government to intervene to stop single British men from being matched up with lone Ukrainian women seeking refuge from war because of fears of sexual exploitation.
Leading refugee charities raised their concerns about the Homes for Ukraine scheme in a letter to Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the scheme. Louise Calvey, the head of safeguarding at the charity Refugee Action, told the Observer it was at risk of being a “Tinder for sex traffickers”.
British men are reportedly offering female Ukrainian refugees a place to stay in exchange for sex
Women are being forced to turn to unregulated Facebook groups to find a home
www.cosmopolitan.com
Stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men, UK told
UN agency intervenes after claims predatory men using Homes for Ukraine scheme to target vulnerable
www.theguardian.com
LMAO I wonder how many of these "British" men offering Ukrainian women homes are probably just Indians with British citizenship.