Female refugees from Ukraine are being offered a place to stay by British men in exchange for sex ​

British men are reportedly offering female refugees – who have fled their homes in Ukraine – a place to stay in exchange for sex Sadly, not all of the hosts using such platforms are doing so with good intentions, with an undercover investigation carried out byrevealing that British men are asking female refugees to share a bed, have sex in exchange for their stay and in some cases, get married for sponsorship into the UK.As part of their investigation, awhomessages from men seeking relationships" within minutes of posting on the largest Facebook group for UK hosts.read one message, with someone else sending a voice note that said:In another message, a 47-year-old man asked Natalya if she was single, before repeatedly proposing that they marry.the man said, according to the report.Another man said that he. "What if I never want to be physical?" Natalya asked, to which the man reportedly said he was "not offering sponsorship to a person unwilling to have sex" although he said this would be "with the consent of both." The 43-year-old man claimed to have "passed all the safe checks" to be a member of the refugee-host matching group on Facebook.that the reporter posing as Natalya received across two days, Ukraine , who has been searching for an appropriate person to match in the UK,from men on Facebook's Messenger app., and was asked if I was OK with that," she said in an email seen by the Guardian.seeking refuge from war because of fears of sexual exploitation.Leading refugee charities raised their concerns about the Homes for Ukraine scheme in a letter to Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the scheme. Louise Calvey, the head of safeguarding at the charity Refugee Action, told the Observer it was at risk of being a "Tinder for sex traffickers".