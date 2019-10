Deputy commander of Indian para-military force Karuna Jeet has levelled serious allegations that female para-military personnel are sexually abused.

Deputy commander Karuna Jeet, who has resigned from the Indo-Tibet Border Police, revealed in an interview that he had joined the para-military force five years ago and was stationed in Chandigarh.She said they were deployed to the Eighth Battalion in Uttarakhand for a month in May-June, from where she was sent on the front lines, where on the middle of the night of 9th June one of the constable from battalion forcibly entered her barrack and tried to rape her.Deputy Commander who resigned from the post also said that if a constable can hold the hand of a deputy commander and do such vicious act, you can imagine the honor of the other women in the force.Commander Karuna Jeet also alleged that female paramilitary personnel are recruited only to satisfy the soldiers’ sexual desires.After the incident, neither the commandant officer of the battalion nor the top officers of the force took any action on which I lodged an FIR and now the matter is in court.In her interview, Commander Karuna Jeet said that because of being in the force, she had to maintain the discipline of the force and in such a way the truth could not be revealed so she had to resign.It is pertinent to mention here that according to a poll of global experts India is the most dangerous country in the world for women due to high risk of sexual violence.SOURCE: https://www.bolnews.com/internation...-satisfy-soldiers-sexual-desires-karuna-jeet/