Female Labor Participation went up in Bangladesh - tops large subcontinent countries

In 2022 - India sadly continued the downgrading in comparison to both Pakistan and Bangladesh in female labor participation, thanks to the policies of the current Indian administration.

This was the data below in 2021, latest available from World Bank.


In 2022 things again changed as shown by figures from ILO (which are more conservative that researched and found locally in Bangladesh).

FVMY0taVUAAybpI


In early 2023 - we found out from

Youth Policy Forum - YPF
@ypfbd

that female participation in Bangladesh's labor force had increased to 42.68% in 2022, up from a year ago.

The overall trend is pretty clear...
 
I feel very strongly about this. We have half of our workforce forced to sit at home due to our bullshit. So many talented women are made to study medical, not to help her be self-reliant in a respectable job in a country with one of the worst patient-to-physician ratio, but only to find her a suitable match.

@Maula Jatt , aap bhi bharaas nikal lo bhai. I know you feel strongly this too.
 
villageidiot said:
I feel very strongly about this. We have half of our workforce forced to sit at home due to our bullshit. So many talented women are made to study medical, not to help her be self-reliant in a respectable job in a country with one of the worst patient-to-physician ratio, but only to find her a suitable match.

@Maula Jatt , aap bhi bharaas nikal lo bhai. I know you feel strongly this too.
Send those women doctor our way - we need doctors badly, especially doctors specializing in infant/child issues i.e. pediatricians. That is - if they don't want to be wives.

Some of Pakistani young women (and Kashmiri women as well) are already studying in Bangladesh Medical Institutions....

Medical sector expanding rapidly in Bangladesh.
 
Bilal9 said:
Send those women doctor our way - we need doctors badly, especially doctors specializing in infant/child issues i.e. pediatricians. That is - if they don't want to be wives.
lol, we need doctors badly too. But these women aren't allowed by their families to work. I doubt they'd let them go practice in BD if they aren't allowed to, in Pakistan.

Other than familial pressure, there is also one of the biggest issues which is lack of woman friendly conveyance. I have always wonder why women on Vespa is a common sight in india, but not in Pakistan.

A jounalist in pakistan Javed Chaudary, wrote that he was told by gen bajwa in an informal meeting (yes, our army has those with journalists :D ), that he was told by the italian amb. and fmr. Nato general in Afg, Stefano Pontecorvo, that Vespa company wanted to set up a plant in Pakistan but were asked for huge kickbacks by Ishaq Dar, the current Fin Min, in his last stint. So they backed off. What a great injustice. This greedy bastard could have made this money elsewhere too.


Bilal9 said:
Some of Pakistani young women (and Kashmiri women as well) are already studying in Bangladesh Medical Institutions....

Medical sector expanding rapidly in Bangladesh.
Thanks. I did not know that.
 

