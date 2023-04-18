Female Labor Participation went up in Bangladesh - tops large subcontinent countries

In 2022 - India sadly continued the downgrading in comparison to both Pakistan and Bangladesh in female labor participation, thanks to the policies of the current Indian administration.
This was the data below in 2021, latest available from World Bank.
In 2022 things again changed as shown by figures from ILO (which are more conservative that researched and found locally in Bangladesh).
In early 2023 - we found out from
Youth Policy Forum - YPF
@ypfbd
that female participation in Bangladesh's labor force had increased to 42.68% in 2022, up from a year ago.
The overall trend is pretty clear...
