Female army officers get commendation for their role in UN mission

The Ronin

Mar 24, 2017
Bangladesh
Japan
1615478076763.png


For their exceptional dedication, professionalism, exemplary military ethos, and devotion to duty during their tour of duty in Sudan, a Female Engagement Team (FET) has been awarded with the “Force Commander’s Commendation.”

Bangladesh Army has started inclusion of FET in the Battalion from January 2019 to enhance the total process of peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

As the continuation, 19 FET members were included with Bangladesh Battalion 3 for United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), read a press release published by Inter Services Public Relations Directorate on Thursday.

The FET has participated in a number of Outreach Activities within the AOR of BANBATT. They have independently conducted several critical patrols with UNMISS Integrated Team (IT) in a conflicting area and thus facilitated UNMISS stake holders to work on ground in implementing peace.

They have also provided force protection to different delegation teams.

The FET has participated in various Civil-Military Co-operation activities in the remote areas of the country and spread the importance of women empowerment among the females of South Sudan.

The Female Engagement Team (FET) consists of few highly professional female officers and soldiers who are extremely efficient and knowledgeable.

 
