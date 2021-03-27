Fellow Indian Members

On this forum, you may still see some sense. If behavior of your countrymen is making you sick on this heavily moderated forum, I suggest you shouldn't visit twitter, facebook or any other social media platform.



Kashmir is a major problem between India and Pakistan. We consider fight between Kashmiris and your soldiers as a legit struggle. We will continue to support Kashmiris until they start bombing schools, temples, markets etc.. If supporting local population against what we consider occupying forces makes the whole Pakistani population, including the children who die in plane crash, terrorists, then we are happy to accept this title. However, our upbringing doesn't let us be happy on the suffering of common folks even if they almost always, in majority, make fun of us, dance on the killing of school children in Pakistan, rejoice on the deaths of plane crashes killing scores of Pakistanis.



We have grown up reading stories of the likes of Salahuddin Ayyubi who sent his physician to treat his biggest enemy, Richard the Lion-heart.



I was, and still am, against the idea of creating trends when majority of Indians are still mocking us.. but from inside, I know how I am feeling seeing the people gasping for oxygen outside of the hospitals. I want to bring suffering of Kashmiris after a continuous lockdown that broke them financially and physically, and Indians celebrating on social media, calling for rape of Kashmiri women, to justify what's happening there, but after a few minutes of justifying the suffering, my heart melts again..



May you guys come out of this disaster soon, but more than that you guys should really do something about a bigger disease you guys are suffering from.. and that is a mental disease of considering yourself a superpower, and others as inferior.. and raise some voice about what's happening in Kashmir.



I thank you, for being one in a 100 voice, and hope that others will also learn something from you.