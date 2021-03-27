Fellow Indian Members

What's new

It is sickinning to see that some of us not appreciative when other members brought forward about their countries willing to help in our time of need . why do we have to stoop to such a low level . India needs management lessons for better understanding pandemic situation and to treat and care patients . why don't we accept the fact this crisis is due to our mismanagement . what if some country make above and beyond claims , are we so blinded by our hatred that we are dumb enough to forget the fact which is right and wrong . one of my Pakistani neighbor requested their religious person in their local mosque in Islamabad made an announcement in the mosque for collective prayer for India. Everybody raised their hands together for prayer at Sahoor time .
heck some of the Pakistanis here in our locality in US donated to our local temple who in turn helping poor people mostly in Mumbai to get their oxygen supply .

Yes we have our issue's and differences with our Pakistani neighbors but we should not loose our common sense due to blind hatred THINK!!!!!!!

Thank you China and Pakistan for all your Prayers and help an average indian who is dying on the streets needs it more than ever

PS - don't bother to troll this you will be ignored
 
Pakistan's gesture must be appreciated and the common citizen there has been very vocal in their support toward India. Also people like Edhi (who I understand was as revered as Mother Teresa) and his foundation are fine examples of Pakistan's largesse. Many of the younger members here might not know but even in the midst of the Bhuj Eathquake, Pakistan had sent relief material to India.
 
On this forum, you may still see some sense. If behavior of your countrymen is making you sick on this heavily moderated forum, I suggest you shouldn't visit twitter, facebook or any other social media platform.

Kashmir is a major problem between India and Pakistan. We consider fight between Kashmiris and your soldiers as a legit struggle. We will continue to support Kashmiris until they start bombing schools, temples, markets etc.. If supporting local population against what we consider occupying forces makes the whole Pakistani population, including the children who die in plane crash, terrorists, then we are happy to accept this title. However, our upbringing doesn't let us be happy on the suffering of common folks even if they almost always, in majority, make fun of us, dance on the killing of school children in Pakistan, rejoice on the deaths of plane crashes killing scores of Pakistanis.

We have grown up reading stories of the likes of Salahuddin Ayyubi who sent his physician to treat his biggest enemy, Richard the Lion-heart.

I was, and still am, against the idea of creating trends when majority of Indians are still mocking us.. but from inside, I know how I am feeling seeing the people gasping for oxygen outside of the hospitals. I want to bring suffering of Kashmiris after a continuous lockdown that broke them financially and physically, and Indians celebrating on social media, calling for rape of Kashmiri women, to justify what's happening there, but after a few minutes of justifying the suffering, my heart melts again..

May you guys come out of this disaster soon, but more than that you guys should really do something about a bigger disease you guys are suffering from.. and that is a mental disease of considering yourself a superpower, and others as inferior.. and raise some voice about what's happening in Kashmir.

I thank you, for being one in a 100 voice, and hope that others will also learn something from you.
 
Thank you.

It speaks to the good in men that despite the acrimonious relationship between us there are voices rising up in this tragedy that would offer help even to their enemies. To reject or mock it outright goes against standards of decency.

At the very least, in a time and war against a common enemy, we should fight it together.
 
