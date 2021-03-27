Fellow Indian Members

It is sickinning to see that some of us not appreciative when other members brought forward about their countries willing to help in our time of need . why do we have to stoop to such a low level . India needs management lessons for better understanding pandemic situation and to treat and care patients . why don't we accept the fact this crisis is due to our mismanagement . what if some country make above and beyond claims , are we so blinded by our hatred that we are dumb enough to forget the fact which is right and wrong . one of my Pakistani neighbor requested their religious person in their local mosque in Islamabad made an announcement in the mosque for collective prayer for India. Everybody raised their hands together for prayer at Sahoor time .
heck some of the Pakistanis here in our locality in US donated to our local temple who in turn helping poor people mostly in Mumbai to get their oxygen supply .
Yes we have our issue's and differences with our Pakistani neighbors but we should not loose our common sense due to blind hatred THINK!!!!!!!
Thank you China and Pakistan for all your Prayers and help an average indian who is dying on the streets needs it more than ever
PS - don't bother to troll this you will be ignored
