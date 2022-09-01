A year ago I started feeling unreal like I was trapped into my own head. I still don't know what the problem is so if anyone among the members here know the problem please do help.

I am listing the symptoms here.

1.Being emotionless.

2.Feeling pressure and discomfort on my heart.

3. Stressing on stupid things.

4.I don't feel a lot of my body parts.s

5.Feeling trapped in my own head and feeling unreal.