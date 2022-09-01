Sifar zero
Jul 27, 2020
A year ago I started feeling unreal like I was trapped into my own head. I still don't know what the problem is so if anyone among the members here know the problem please do help.
I am listing the symptoms here.
1.Being emotionless.
2.Feeling pressure and discomfort on my heart.
3. Stressing on stupid things.
4.I don't feel a lot of my body parts.s
5.Feeling trapped in my own head and feeling unreal.
