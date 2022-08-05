What's new

Feeling the heat but deceiving the nation again

shayyman

shayyman

‘Must be condemned at every level’: Army slams ‘regretful social media campaign’ following chopper crash - Pakistan - DAWN.COM

‘No question of Pakistan soil being used’ for Zawahiri killing​

In response to a question about the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the DG ISPR said there was no question of Pakistan soil being used for “such a purpose”.

“The Foreign Office has clarified it in detail. They are all rumours as anybody can write anything on social media. We should avoid this. Our enemy, in particular, feeds such information to and they (people) get exploited,” the military spokesperson noted.

He insisted there was no need to debate the point when it had been dismissed as baseless by all quarters concerned.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call from President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan today and the latter expressed “deepest condolences” over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash, according to ISPR.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

1659722196437.png


request to all respected members of forum ...


1659722246355.png
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

shayyman said:
He insisted there was no need to debate the point when it had been dismissed as baseless by all quarters concerned
Why he is getting irritated by questions?

We live in a democratic country and people have right to question about sovereignty of Pakistan given that we have sold out guys at top

It's good if Pakistan had no involvement in Zahwari's Killin
Nothing wrong in clearing it
 
alphapak

alphapak

Pakistan Army has been hijacked by corrupt looters and traitors. We need someone like Kim Jong Un
to put them in front of anti aircraft bullets and then feed them to the dogs.
 
Stealth

Stealth

sahi tu kah raha tha DJ Ice Pyaar .... soil thori use hoi hey ... aaasmaan ka raasta use huwa hey *** kay bachay Drone zameen say nahe jata ...
 
koolio

koolio

I hate to say this but with out the use of Pakistani airspace it's almost impossible to use other route to carry out drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

My take on this Bajwa and PDM have allowed the American drone strikes a go ahead.
 

