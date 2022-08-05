Feeling the heat but deceiving the nation again

‘Must be condemned at every level’: Army slams ‘regretful social media campaign’ following chopper crash - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
“The Foreign Office has clarified it in detail. They are all rumours as anybody can write anything on social media. We should avoid this. Our enemy, in particular, feeds such information to and they (people) get exploited,” the military spokesperson noted.
He insisted there was no need to debate the point when it had been dismissed as baseless by all quarters concerned.
Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received a telephone call from President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan today and the latter expressed “deepest condolences” over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash, according to ISPR.
‘No question of Pakistan soil being used’ for Zawahiri killingIn response to a question about the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the DG ISPR said there was no question of Pakistan soil being used for “such a purpose”.
