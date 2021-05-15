Feeling dead inside.

Sifar zero
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
