What's new

Feeling dead inside.

Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
995
0
1,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,973
-6
7,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hmm... when something is taking a toll on you, your mental/physical health, you take a break. Can't you get a semester off? If its possible, do that. Enjoy your six months, exercise, eat, consult some doctor/therapist and then get back to studies with full force.
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
743
0
1,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
Nasha yeh pyar ka nasha ha
 
Dil Pakistan

Dil Pakistan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 5, 2009
2,842
0
4,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Do you say your namaz? and read Quran everyday (with translation)?

This time may be a blessing from ALLAH, that you turn towards your creaor.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,197
0
8,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
you need detoxification = wet cupping, steam bath, massage, go up the hills barefoot on field and get fresh air, avoid meat for abit of time, try vegetables steamed n rice,. i would also try hyperbaric oxygen chamber plus the ozone blood therapy.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
5,216
3
8,472
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
Take a break bro.

We have all been there at some point.

Get right again by de-stressing.

You are experiencing burn out.

Give it some time.

InshAllah this dark period in your life will pass.

And of course, you always have us on here as a place to vent and seek advice.
 
Syama Ayas

Syama Ayas

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2010
14,229
-21
13,629
Country
India
Location
United States
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
The bolded part is high chance of clinical depression

Recommend you see a psychiatrist soon, and in meantime engage in physical exercise as much as possible
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
995
0
1,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Sal12 said:
Nasha yeh pyar ka nasha ha
Click to expand...
Yeh baat nahi hai.
Mujhe woh log jo pyar ya breakup par patishan hotay hain un say shadeed nafrat hai.
Dil Pakistan said:
Do you say your namaz? and read Quran everyday (with translation)?

This time may be a blessing from ALLAH, that you turn towards your creaor.
Click to expand...
Not very often.
Valar. said:
Hmm... when something is taking a toll on you, your mental/physical health, you take a break. Can't you get a semester off? If its possible, do that. Enjoy your six months, exercise, eat, consult some doctor/therapist and then get back to studies with full force.
Click to expand...
Bro I get very lonely taking a break will probably increase.
All this happened because I of the excessive holidays which increased my loneliness.
I take meds Prothiaden to be exact bit it has.ni effect till now.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,265
11
25,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
seems you have stomach flu. It's a phase, play sports ..
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,281
6
3,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
Understand that grades do NOT define you. Some of the best innovations have come from people who were earlier considered failures or who dropped out of college. Don't be so hard on yourself. Relax. Take a semester off if you can. Recalibrate.

Talk to someone who will listen, even if it's a friend. Watch comedies, not sad stuff. Listen to uplifting music, not depressing, slow songs. Go for runs, work out, hike.
 
naqvisyed72

naqvisyed72

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 29, 2012
14
0
27
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dear do not lose your hope. Try to shift for some time in Countryside (Village), Insha Allah you will feel well. Also try to look around you will find lot of people in difficult conditions but they are happy.
Also read about the tragedy of KARBALA you will find lot of peace.
 
M.Bison

M.Bison

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2019
1,074
1
1,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sifar zero said:
Hey fellow PDF members.
I want to share something with you guys that is troubling me since the last year.
I used to be a happy and hardworking student until last year I have been feeling depressed and down almost every second.
I have no hope in life and I have lost my appetite as well.
Only Allah knows how much I gave suffered in the past year I have lived with Sabr but I cant anymore. My grades have taken a deep dive and I have barely passed in most of my exams. I dont know how much I can take up with this.
Today I am a shadow of my former self being only a miserable man with no aspirations in life.
Click to expand...
why?
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
439
0
915
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
hope your feeling better, try something that could get your mind of these issues, for me it was sports and gym, for some it may be gaming, changing your food diet etc. try different activities and see what helps you feel relaxed. If it’s something serious have a talk with your parents or someone you trust, they could always help, or seek a specialist if needed. We all are here for you if you need any help. maybe the stress of exams are getting to you, if you can take a gap year go ahead, try to do travelling it helps a lot.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
5,216
3
8,472
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
Sifar zero said:
Yeh baat nahi hai.
Mujhe woh log jo pyar ya breakup par patishan hotay hain un say shadeed nafrat hai.

Not very often.

Bro I get very lonely taking a break will probably increase.
All this happened because I of the excessive holidays which increased my loneliness.
I take meds Prothiaden to be exact bit it has.ni effect till now.
Click to expand...
Hey bro.

I agree with @Syama Ayas

It does seem that you may have clinical depression given you are taking that med along with the lack of appetite.

Maintain your physical activity.

Take up lifting weights.

Seriously, the endorphin rush will lift your mood.

Also, seek mental health professional help.

Depression is real and you can be helped.

Here in the US, you'd be surprised at the numbers of people with anxiety/depression.

It's common and you would probably benefit from professional help.

I take it you are from South Africa so things may be better for you there as opposed to someone from the homeland.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

D
Inside India's COVID-19 crisis: Makeshift clinics and constant funeral pyres
Replies
0
Views
187
d00od00o
D
Vapnope
Inside America’s failed Afghan drone campaign
Replies
0
Views
359
Vapnope
Vapnope
Zarvan
Afghanistan Meant Nothing
Replies
3
Views
296
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
truthfollower
Why Are You Alive
Replies
0
Views
307
truthfollower
truthfollower
Jyotish
At least 9 dead, hundreds in hospital after Indian gas leak
Replies
1
Views
364
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom