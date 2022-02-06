Feedback sought on provisional province status for Gilgit-Baltistan

Govt, opposition almost reached a consensus in August last year Click to expand...

Feedback sought on provisional province status for GB

The chief minister wants the feedback from the GB lawmakers “as early as possible”, according to the covering letter titled “Draft Constitutional Reforms of GB” attached to the draft bill, a copy of which is available withThe bill has suggested a number of key amendments to the Constitution of 1973 seeking representation of the GB in the country’s National Assembly and the Senate, besides the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).Through an amendment to Article 51 of the Constitution, the bill has suggested that there should be four seats, including one reserved for a woman, of the GB in the National Assembly of Pakistan.Another amendment has suggested that there should be two members representing the GB on general seats in the Senate of Pakistan who will be elected by the members of the GB provincial assembly.The bill has not mentioned the number of seats for technocrats, women and minorities in the Senate, stating that these are yet “to be decided”.The draft bill has also suggested the conversion of the GB Chief Court into “GB High Court”, besides seeking extension in the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to the region.“The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan shall extend to the provisional province of GB, the GB Supreme Appellate Court shall cease to function and the GB Chief Court shall be called the GB High Court, which shall be deemed to have been established by the order of the president,” reads the draft bill, which further suggests that “the high court for GB shall have its principal seat in Gilgit”.The draft bill has also suggested inclusion of a member from the GB in the ECP. At present, besides the chief election commissioner, there are four members, one from each province, in the ECP and the bill has suggested that there shall be “five” members of the ECP after inclusion of one from GB.In the ‘explanation’, the bill suggests that “provided that the chief election commissioner of GB shall be deemed to be appointed as member of the ECP by the president of Pakistan till completion of remainder of his tenure of office as the chief election commissioner of GB”.The bill has suggested that “till the establishment of the GB Public Service Commission, the Federal Service Commission (of Pakistan) shall function as public service commission for GB”.The Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan had reportedly finalised the proposed legislation to award provisional provincial status to GB and submitted it to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval in July last year. Despite heightened political tensions in the country, the government and the opposition had almost reached a consensus on granting provisional provincial status to GB during backdoor meetings before the elections in GB, which were held in August last year.