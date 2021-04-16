FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis

Authorities identify Indianapolis shooter At least eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday. Get the latest developments here.

What we know so farThe shooting: A gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, late Thursday.The victims: Eight people were killed and several others were wounded.The shooter: Police said the 19-year-old gunman took his own life. A FedEx spokesperson confirmed he was a former employee at the facility.Authorities identify Indianapolis shooterThe gunman in the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, according to Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police."FedEx officials have confirmed that Mr. Hole was a former employee at the facility, and he was last employed in 2020," McCartt said."We've recently identified him so now the work really begins trying to establish some of that and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don't have that right now," he said.Indianapolis shooter was former FedEx employeeFedEx declined to name the suspect, but spokesperson Jim Masilak told CNN, “We can confirm that the perpetrator was a former employee at the facility.""Further questions about the perpetrator should be direct to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department," he added.According to authorities, the gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport late Thursday, killing eight people, wounding several others and sending witnesses running before taking his own life.