Federal, Sindh govts. moving immediately to resolve Karachi’s major issues: PM

El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said federal government along with the Sindh government was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

These included cleaning of the nullahs once and for all, dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi, the prime minister announced using his twitter handle.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said whole nation felt the pain of Karachi residents were going through.

“However, out of this devastation & suffering there is now a positive development as my govt, along with the Sindh govt, is moving to immediately act & resolve 3 major problems of Karachi,” he posted.

Yaseen1

Yaseen1

Apr 1, 2014
i think no one is ready to take blame for karachi poor situation as situation is so worst that pti knows they cannot fix it easily if given control of karachi,also it is beyond capability of pti to fix such situation
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Bilawal should roll his sleeves and clean the sewers. A leader must lead by example.
 
arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Neither of those idiots will last a day living in Karachi. I and other Karachites are always shocked at how developed the rest of Pakistan is, even small towns. Establishment allows this shit to happen and is surprised when MQM type people come. 0 effort to counter separatists, develop, or anything.
 
python-000

python-000

Sep 8, 2017
The situation of is so much disturbing & Karachi City is become a hall for Karachi people & on the other hand emerging shia extrmisem is a major threat for Karachi & iran supporting them from behind & Karachi in is a destablised situation...
 
imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
Karachi has drowned in sewar water. PM shoild come upto to see the situation first hand. That's what happens when people move to Islamabad.

Karachi people should come to street. No one come for them.

Next any 2005 like disaster will occur, Karachi will also forget them.
 
