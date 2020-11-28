Federal Reserve turns the dollar into toilet paper

The toilet paper they were thinking about, though, was the green stuff in their wallets.



Rent asking prices rose an all-time record 17% between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter 2021. Home prices rose 12%, used car prices rose 26% and freight costs rose 17%. That’s the biggest year-on-year jump on record for rent and used cars, and a near-record for homes and freight.



Recent data are even worse; used car prices are up nearly 20% during the first four months of 2021 alone, and gasoline is up 55% during the same period.



For the record, the US government says that the cost of shelter in the US rose just 1.7% during the year through the end of the March.

Federal Reserve turns the dollar into toilet paper Toilet paper was much on the mind of Americans Wednesday when Boston Federal Reserve chief Eric Rosengren told MarketWatch that today’s higher inflation is as temporary as last year’s shortage of p…