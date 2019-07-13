What's new

Federal minister to meet Sindh CM to abolish sales tax on IT products

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,624
-1
3,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Federal minister to meet Sindh CM to abolish sales tax on IT products
By
Web Desk
-
August 27, 2020
0




ISLAMABAD: As companies relate to IT industry continue to relocate away from Sindh due to higher sales taxes in the province, the federal government has decided to raise the matter with the provincial government.

While chairing the 7th meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT and Telecom, on Wednesday, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that he will meet Sindh Chief Minister to discuss ending the sales tax on IT export revenue. He said that IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to the tax.

The minister also said that his ministry is committed to increasing IT exports and the manufacturing of quality mobile phones in the country, adding that the fiber optic cables are being laid down and steps are being taken for providing broadband services both in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Federal minister to meet Sindh CM to abolish sales tax on IT products

ISLAMABAD: As companies relate to IT industry continue to relocate away from Sindh due to higher sales taxes in the province, the federal government has decided to raise the matter with the provincial
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
-------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
dBSPL Exclusive interview with Prime Minister of TRC : ‘The federal solution’ cannot go beyond a dream Turkish Defence Forum 16
Morpheus Pakistan’s miseries due to PPP, PMLN’s 35 year rule: Federal Ministers Pakistani Siasat 10
Pakistan Space Agency Twitter erupts over federal minister's remarks on Pakistani academia during coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus 15
zeroboy Federal Ministers Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar hold Press Conference | Musharraf’s Verdict Political Videos 0
Zibago An interview with Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Social & Current Events 0
A Federal Minister Shehryar Afridi addresses media Pakistani Siasat 0
Introvert Cabinet reshuffle: Asad Umar likely to take charge as federal minister again Pakistani Siasat 34
The Eagle Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on sidelines of UNGA session Strategic & Foreign Affairs 14
Death Professor Jirga | Ijaz Shah - Federal Interior Minister | 24th August 2019 Political Videos 0
pkuser2k12 Annual tax of a shop in the top markets of Lahore by Hammad Azhar Federal Minister Economic Affairs Pakistan Economy 54

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top