Federal Minister stands up for women against regressive, anti-Islam practices

he is 100% right pakistanis can not face truth . mixing own tribal culture with islam for your all bad deeds and blame it islam ? where islam said karo kari / watta satta/ wani / sawara / honor killing / torture of female is ok ?





1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.

answer - yes more then half marriages are forced marriages . what elders decide girls have no choice but to shut up and take it .

2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.

answer - more then that they consider them not only proprty but also they kill them hundreds of female every year . throw acid on them .is another issue .



3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.

answer -university should not have bother personal matters but pakistanis are mostly khudai faujdar . decipline ? lolllzz



4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.



answer . whom proposed whom should not be matter of anyone let people proposed marred do whatever they want no one should bother them . paksitani's half problems will be solved if we just mind our business . taliban are here because they think they should imposed some kind of radical views on society that is why 70k pakistanis killed because a group of people want to imposed his agenda on masses . same can be said every islamist terrorsit group like ISIS alqaida boko haram .