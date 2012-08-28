What's new

Federal Minister stands up for women against regressive, anti-Islam practices

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371311580504326151

English translation:

Marriage of one's own free will is the basic right of every girl. Islam gives rights to women. Marriage of choice is central to these rights. University administration should reconsider its decision

See our beloved science & technology (who has actually done his intermediate in Commerce) is maligning the image of our country.

So basically he has alleged 4 things:

1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.

2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.

3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.

4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.


Please note this thread is not for the discussion of whether the university did right or wrong (for that we have another thread) but only to discuss whether this is an acceptable behavior from a federal minister.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

he is 100% right pakistanis can not face truth . mixing own tribal culture with islam for your all bad deeds and blame it islam ? where islam said karo kari / watta satta/ wani / sawara / honor killing / torture of female is ok ?


1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.
answer - yes more then half marriages are forced marriages . what elders decide girls have no choice but to shut up and take it .
2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.
answer - more then that they consider them not only proprty but also they kill them hundreds of female every year . throw acid on them .is another issue .

3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.
answer -university should not have bother personal matters but pakistanis are mostly khudai faujdar . decipline ? lolllzz

4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.

answer . whom proposed whom should not be matter of anyone let people proposed marred do whatever they want no one should bother them . paksitani's half problems will be solved if we just mind our business . taliban are here because they think they should imposed some kind of radical views on society that is why 70k pakistanis killed because a group of people want to imposed his agenda on masses . same can be said every islamist terrorsit group like ISIS alqaida boko haram .
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Pakistan needs to revive its Islamic identity and culture and stop bootlicking each and every foreigner and his culture. Be it British, Chinese or what not. The university has a set of rules, why is a federal minister riding on the libtard wave? It’s not his business to comment on two random people and their desire to publicly share „love“.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Mujahid Memon said:
So basically he has alleged 4 things:

1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.

2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.

3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.

4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.
No he hasn't. He has just exposed your Bughz Imran.
Iltutmish said:
why is a federal minister riding on the libtard wave?
Because it's not illegal for an Insafian to be a liberal.
Iltutmish said:
It’s not his business to comment on two random people and their desire to publicly share „love“.
It's not? He is elected MNA and govt minister.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Iltutmish said:
Pakistan needs to revive its Islamic identity and culture and stop bootlicking each and every foreigner and his culture. Be it British, Chinese or what not. The university has a set of rules, why is a federal minister riding on the libtard wave? It’s not his business to comment on two random people and their desire to publicly share „love“.
Germany will not happy about your deeds sir . :lol: please make ayeman alzawahri next German chancellor :D
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Mujahid Memon said:
What science degree he holds to govern such a ministry??
Lol. In parliamentary democracy, you can't have technocrats as heads of ministries. This form of govt is called presidential system.
In parliamentary democracy, technocrats that actually run the ministries are chief secretaries. And they hold relevant degrees to the ministry.
PM Imran Khan doesn't have relevant degree either yet he is overseeing all ministries.
AUz said:
Fawad Chaudhary is a ch*tiya of highest order. He is also the main backer of Aurat March in the cabinet.
PTI is not a right, left, liberal, leftist, conservative type of a party. It has no specific ideological tilt. Anyone can join PTI and keep his / her ideological beliefs that makes the party only national / federal party of Pakistan.
Hassan Guy said:
This guy doesn't hold the same backward extremist views as I do so he sucks.
Exactly. Just because Fawad Chaudhry is a liberal, doesn't make him a bad person.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Mujahid Memon said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371311580504326151

English translation:

Marriage of one's own free will is the basic right of every girl. Islam gives rights to women. Marriage of choice is central to these rights. University administration should reconsider its decision

See our beloved science & technology (who has actually done his intermediate in Commerce) is maligning the image of our country.

So basically he has alleged 4 things:

1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.

2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.

3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.

4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.


@Iltutmish @Enigma SIG @Imran Khan @AUz @Areesh @arjunk


Please note this thread is not for the discussion of whether the university did right or wrong (for that we have another thread) but only to discuss whether this is an acceptable behavior from a federal minister.
Firstly, he's speaking his mind which isn't a crime. We do need to combat system issues with our culture; acid throwing is a real problem. Forced marriages are a real problem (seen the fallout of some in nearby family friends). Harassment in the workplace is a real problem.

1. That would be a gross generalization to make. Islam requires the consent of the "wali" for marriage (may differ for certain sects).
2. This is a cultural issue and has nothing to do with Islam.
3. Well if the students didn't show up to the committee, fault lies with them for being expelled.
4. Again, cultural issue.

There are systemic cultural issues which can be fixed by basic education and interaction with the opposite sex. I've seen people in my company who have a hard time keeping eye contact with the other gender (they're graduates).

I don't care what other people do on their dime and time. Being in public requires a basic sense of decency and if you can't control yourself, might be a good time to choke down on a couple of delay sprays.
 
AUz

AUz

Hassan Guy said:
Translation:
This guy doesn't hold the same backward extremist views as I do so he sucks.
LMAO "bAckWaRD ExTreMIsT" views....are you a child? In your wanna be burger world, 95% of Pakistan is probably "bAcKWaRD n ExTreMist" because they dont approve of gay anal sex that you love to watch on po*rn sites? :lol:

Fawad Chaudhary was with Musharaff, then Zardari, then PTI. He's an urbanite vulture that will always go for his interests. Not a good pick for PTI (but then again, he's not the only one). I would not be surprised at all when Fawad Chaudhary joins Bilawal in the name of "progressive young leadership" or whatever trite euphemisms are the zeitgeist of the ruling elite at the time.

Keep your paindu takes to yourself tho.
 
AUz

AUz

Abdulrehman 2978 said:
He is of opinion as many others that students should have been suspended only. Kicking them out was too harsh.
They were kicked out because they refused to show up in front of the disciplinary committee for the hearing.

How is that university's fault? You would get expelled in the US too. One time me and my buddies painted the floor of our dorms (here in US uni) with funny paintings. We were called into oversight committee due to breach of discipline and 'damage' of university property etc.

Now take a wild guess what would have happened if we refused to go to the meeting? Yup...expulsion.

University did nothing wrong. Its literally standard procedure
 
