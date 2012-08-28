Federal Minister stands up for women against regressive, anti-Islam practices

Mujahid Memon
English translation:
Marriage of one's own free will is the basic right of every girl. Islam gives rights to women. Marriage of choice is central to these rights. University administration should reconsider its decision
See our beloved science & technology (who has actually done his intermediate in Commerce) is maligning the image of our country.
So basically he has alleged 4 things:
1. Pakistani girls/women are not married of their own free will and thus every marriage is a forced marriage.
2. People of Pakistan consider women their property.
3. University expelled those students because of proposal and not because of PDA and the accompanying reluctance of both students to show after disciplinary committee.
4. The said act was unacceptable because a girl proposed a guy otherwise it would have been okay. While in reality if a guy proposed a girl even in more respectable way he would be called a creep, pervert and what not by these rented feminazis.
Please note this thread is not for the discussion of whether the university did right or wrong (for that we have another thread) but only to discuss whether this is an acceptable behavior from a federal minister.