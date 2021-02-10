Federal Govt Slams Sindh for Triggering Wheat Crisis Last Year Through Hoarding

Mugen said: As long as there is no punishment, nothing will change. Are there any plans to change our justice system so these things don't happen again? Click to expand...

before to punish anyone we would be required to prove it as a crime but wheat purchasing and hording is one of cleanest white collar crime due to the anomalies in wheat purchasing system, the best NAB or FIA could do is to establish some cases against low and medium level officials but it will be difficult to prove anything even against them.