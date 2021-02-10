Federal Govt Slams Sindh for Triggering Wheat Crisis Last Year Through Hoarding
The federal cabinet castigated the government of Sindh on Tuesday for releasing 32,000 tons of six-year-old wheat that is unfit for human consumption.
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a federal cabinet meeting in which the cabinet expressed its concern over the report that revealed that the government of Sindh had hoarded millions of tonnes of the commodity and had played a “dirty role” in last year’s wheat crisis.
The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, addressed a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, after the cabinet meeting in which he divulged that the provincial government had disrupted the supply of wheat in the country by storing millions of tonnes of it. The hoarding had resulted in an artificial price hike and had compelled the federal government to use its foreign exchange reserves to import wheat.
Minister Faraz asked, “Does the Sindh government see people like animals who could be given rotten wheat?”
He argued that the provincial government had played politics during a time of crisis, adding that “we condemn this and the people of Karachi should protest on this, and the issue should be discussed in the Assembly, as the government of Sindh is directly responsible for creating a disruption in the supply of wheat in the country”.
The attendees of the meeting approved the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, aimed at facilitating the Digital Roshan Pakistan project.
The cabinet also approved the establishment of 30 additional accountability courts in several cities across Pakistan.
