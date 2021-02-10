What's new

Federal Govt Slams Sindh for Triggering Wheat Crisis Last Year Through Hoarding

Morpheus

Morpheus

Federal Govt Slams Sindh for Triggering Wheat Crisis Last Year Through Hoarding

The federal cabinet castigated the government of Sindh on Tuesday for releasing 32,000 tons of six-year-old wheat that is unfit for human consumption.


Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a federal cabinet meeting in which the cabinet expressed its concern over the report that revealed that the government of Sindh had hoarded millions of tonnes of the commodity and had played a “dirty role” in last year’s wheat crisis.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, addressed a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, after the cabinet meeting in which he divulged that the provincial government had disrupted the supply of wheat in the country by storing millions of tonnes of it. The hoarding had resulted in an artificial price hike and had compelled the federal government to use its foreign exchange reserves to import wheat.

Minister Faraz asked, “Does the Sindh government see people like animals who could be given rotten wheat?”
He argued that the provincial government had played politics during a time of crisis, adding that “we condemn this and the people of Karachi should protest on this, and the issue should be discussed in the Assembly, as the government of Sindh is directly responsible for creating a disruption in the supply of wheat in the country”.

The attendees of the meeting approved the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, aimed at facilitating the Digital Roshan Pakistan project.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of 30 additional accountability courts in several cities across Pakistan.

Here is another gift from PPP
 
Mugen

Mugen

People involved in this should be hanged to death, seriously man... this country is such a joke. Punish these bastards!
 
HRK

HRK

you can check my post from last year I said the same thing .... in fact many people in Sindh were aware about this .... and a much bigger crises will come next year
 
Mugen

Mugen

you can check my post from last year I said the same thing .... in fact many people in Sindh were aware about this .... and a much bigger crises will come next year
As long as there is no punishment, nothing will change. Are there any plans to change our justice system so these things don't happen again?
 
HRK

HRK

As long as there is no punishment, nothing will change. Are there any plans to change our justice system so these things don't happen again?
before to punish anyone we would be required to prove it as a crime but wheat purchasing and hording is one of cleanest white collar crime due to the anomalies in wheat purchasing system, the best NAB or FIA could do is to establish some cases against low and medium level officials but it will be difficult to prove anything even against them.
 
Mugen

Mugen

before to punish anyone we would be required to prove it as a crime but wheat purchasing and hording is one of cleanest white collar crime due to the anomalies in wheat purchasing system, the best NAB or FIA could do is to establish some cases against low and medium level officials but it will be difficult to prove anything even against them.
That's a shame, there must be some kind of solution to this problem.
 
koolio

koolio

Yet these haraamkhors have the audacity to come on TV and bad mouth the Fed about shortage of wheat while the Sindh Pee Pee Pee are deliberately hiding the wheat to keep the prices high.
 
