Federal govt rejects proposed amendments in NAB ordinance by opposition

The amended law will bar the government to hold accountability on matters related to taxes, remittance, decisions of regulatory bodies, cabinet, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Council of Common Interests (CCI), Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), property, funds and transactions.





The opposition also sought to promulgate the regulation to bar the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action on crimes came under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. The pending inquiries and investigations of the institution will be proceeded by concerned officials and departments.

The corruption of Rs1 billion and more will be considered as a crime, suggested the opposition