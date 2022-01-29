Federal govt plans provision of Health Card facility to Karachiites

The health ministry officials shared that upto 40 percent of the Karachi population already avails health cards’ facilities owing to their permanent residence in other provinces where the scheme has already been launched.
“The remaining Karachi population also has the right to get access to the health facility,” they said.
They further shared that a network of 700 hospitals are currently been linked with the National Sehat Card and they are planning to add 300 more hospitals from Karachi and other areas to the network.
It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the Sindh government to launchthe health card
scheme in the province.
“Sindh government should launch health card
program in order to provide Rs1 million health insurance cover to every family,” he added.