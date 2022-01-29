What's new

Federal govt plans provision of Health Card facility to Karachiites

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,581
5
50,253
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The health ministry officials shared that upto 40 percent of the Karachi population already avails health cards’ facilities owing to their permanent residence in other provinces where the scheme has already been launched.

Interesting. So shouldn't Karachites just simply get permanent resident status of other provinces? would be cheaper.
Click to expand...


“The remaining Karachi population also has the right to get access to the health facility,” they said.

They further shared that a network of 700 hospitals are currently been linked with the National Sehat Card and they are planning to add 300 more hospitals from Karachi and other areas to the network.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the Sindh government to launchthe health card scheme in the province.

“Sindh government should launch health card program in order to provide Rs1 million health insurance cover to every family,” he added.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Recovery of temple land in KP's Ghandian planned
Replies
2
Views
204
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KARACHIITES FACE 20 TO 22 HOURS LONG GAS OUTAGES
Replies
2
Views
183
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
R
Naya Pakistan Sehat Card: A Giant Step Toward Universal Healthcare
Replies
4
Views
348
RiazHaq
R
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Big day for Pakistan , Free Health Care for Whole Punjab !!!
Replies
4
Views
389
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
313ghazi
Sindh govt refuses to roll out Sehat Insaaf cards - No health insurance for Sindhis
2 3
Replies
30
Views
7K
RealNapster
RealNapster

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom