What's new

Federal govt decides to further empower NAB chairman

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,498
14
30,598
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
06235635b431cd4.jpg

The federal government has reportedly decided to further empower the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The federal cabinet approved the amendments to the NAB rules through circulation.

Also Read: Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad notified as NAB chairman


As per the text of the summary, the NAB chairman will be able to transfer cases returned from accountability courts, to any other relevant fora.

The chairman will also be able to approve the closure of any case that has been declared inadmissible, the summary stated.

Also Read: NAB crosses ‘hurdles’ to serve notice at Imran’s residence

Moreover, on receiving the case from NAB, the authority concerned will have the mandate to collect evidence afresh.

According to the proposed amendments, a case cannot be transferred from a court in one area to another.

In the absence of the NAB chairman, the deputy chairman will exercise powers as the chairman.

In the absence of the deputy chairman, the federal government can delegate the powers of the chairman to any senior officer of the NAB.

Also Read: NAB launches probe against ex-accountability czar over financial irregularities

A civil officer of Grade 21, a military officer of the rank of lieutenant general or major general can be appointed as the deputy chairman, said the text of the summary.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Federal govt decides to further empower NAB chairman

Chairman will be able to approve closure of cases declared inadmissible
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Al Qadir varsity land case: Malik Riaz records statement before NAB
Replies
0
Views
136
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
PTI seeks consultation on new NAB chief
Replies
1
Views
300
SniperGorilla
S
HAIDER
Nawaz becomes latest beneficiary of amended NAB law
Replies
2
Views
271
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB decides to call watch buyer to testify in Toshakhana reference
Replies
7
Views
262
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper
Replies
1
Views
142
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom