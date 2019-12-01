What's new

Federal government removes Wajid Zia as FIA DG

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,554
21
15,946
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1623266107406.png

The federal government on Wednesday removed Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia as the director general.

The federal cabinet has given its approval to remove Zia from his position. He has been posted as the DG of the National Police Bureau.

Inspector General (IG) KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has been appointed as the new DG FIA.

Wajid Zia, the former head of the Panama Leaks JIT, was made FIA’s DG in November 2019.

According to the sources Moazzam Jah Ansari has been posted as KP’s IG of police, while Kashmir IG Salahuddin Mehsud will be the new commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

www.thecorrespondent.pk

Federal government removes Wajid Zia as FIA DG - TheCorrespondent.PK

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday removed Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia as the director general. The federal cabinet has given its approval to remove Zia from his position. He has been posted as the DG of the National Police Bureau. Inspector...
www.thecorrespondent.pk www.thecorrespondent.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402651373372641291
 
