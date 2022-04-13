Federal Government employees launch protests against new PM Shahbaz Sharif
13 Apr, 2022
SHARES
Prime Minister of the country made important decisions as soon as he arrived in PM Office.
His decision of calling off two weekly holidays caused a wave of unhappiness and frustration in the employees. Employees protested against the change in working hours of government offices, ending two public holidays a week.
https://a-snag-web-mba-intl.fyi/?re...JExmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyDYg1Eos5On6Zmas6VV
Think that Online MBA Degrees Are Expensive? Think Again! (View Prices)Online MBA | Search Ads
https://fetch-an-intl-us-mba.zone/?...JExmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyCuylMo4dGhjI_Fm9M7
Studying an MBA in America from Pakistan Might be Easier Than You ThinkMBA in America | Sponsored Links
by Taboola
Sponsored Links
According to the details, the employees are unhappy with the order to work 6 days a week in the offices of the federal government. The federal government employees have announced a protest from tomorrow.
Employees of federal ministries, departments and divisions were directed to participate in the protest
Federal Government employees launch protests against new PM Shahbaz Sharif
Prime Minister of the country made important decisions as soon as he arrived in PM Office. His decision of calling off two weekly holidays caused a wave
timesofislamabad.com