In the Constitution, for Article 143, the following shall be substituted, namely:-

"143. Inconsistency between Federal and Provincial Law:

If any provision of an Act of a Provincial Assembly is repugnant to any provision of an Act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) which Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) is competent to enact, then the Act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), whether passed before or after the Act of the Provincial Assembly, shall prevail and the Act of the Provincial Assembly shall, to the extent of the repugnancy, be void. "











if Parliment (Federal Government feels ....the actions or acts of Provincial body are wrong the rules made by Parliment will be considered not that of Province )





Meaning ~

Ruling by Parliment > Provincial Ruling







Stopping Sindh Government to Take Foreign Loans



Sindh Government can't take out foreign Loans , unless they are in accordance with recommendation by Economic Council





61.Amendment of Article 167 of the Constitution.-

In the Constitution, in Article 167, after clause (3) the following new clause shall be inserted, namely:-

(4) A Province may raise domestic or international loan, or give guarantees on the security of the Provincial Consolidated Fund within such limits and subject to such conditions as may be specified by the National Economic Council. (Need to meet conditions set forth by Prime Minister who sits in Economic Council)





156. National Economic Council

(1) The President shall constituted a National Economic Council which shall consist of-

(a) the Prime Minister, who shall be the Chairman of the Council;

(b) the Chief Ministers and one member from each Province to be nominated by the Chief Minister; and

(c) four other members as the Prime Minister may nominate from time to time.

(2) T he National Economic Council shall review the overall condition of the country and shall, for advising the F ederal Government and the Provincial Governments, forumulate plans in respect of financial, commercial, social and economic policies; and in formulating such plans it shall, amongst other factors, ensure balanced development and regional equity and shall also be guided by the Principles of Policty set out in Chapter 2 of Part-II.

(3) The meetings of the Council shall be summoned by the Chairman or on a requisition made by one-half of the members of the Council.

(4) The Coucil shall meet at least twice in a year and the quorum for a meeting of the Council shall be one-half of its total membership.

(5) The Council shall be responsible to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and shall submit an Annual Report to each House of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

