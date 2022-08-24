What's new

Federal employees to protest outside parliament on Sep 14

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,808
11
58,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Federal employees to protest outside parliament on Sep 14​






Share



Facebook


Twitter


Pinterest


WhatsApp


Print

Islamabad: Federal government employees have announced to stage a grand sit-in outside the parliament house on September 14 demanding fulfilment of their demands, ARY News reported.
According to details, the sit-in would be led by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGPGA). The AGPGA has said that the sit-in would continue until their demands are fulfilled.
The employees have demanded a 100% increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances and to permanent daily wages and contracted and Adhoc employees.


Unmute
The employees have complained about the disparity in salaries and non-provision of executive allowance and demanded an increase of 150% according to the Pay and Pension commission’s reports.
The State Minister for Interior had informed the PM regarding the employees’ grievances.
In June, a special meeting of the federal cabinet approved the proposed federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.
The special cabinet meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and attended by federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants approved the Finance Bill 2022-23.
Also Read: Sadiqabad: Two WAPDA employees ‘kidnapped’
Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet has approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions.
“The govt also approved merging of Adhoc allowances into the basic pay,” she further announced.
arynews.tv

Federal employees to protest outside parliament on Sep 14

Islamabad: Federal government employees have announced to stage a grand sit-in outside the parliament house on September 14 demanding fulfilment of their
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
Federal Government employees launch protests against new PM Shahbaz Sharif
Replies
3
Views
440
Zibago
Zibago
313ghazi
Dissolve NAB and hold its employees accountable, Abbasi tells new govt
Replies
12
Views
444
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FEDERAL CABINET PLACES SHAHZAD AKBAR, NINE OTHERS ON ECL
Replies
0
Views
108
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
YaqoobAlam
A Protesting Female Teacher Got Manhandled by a Female Constable in Karachi
Replies
2
Views
294
xyxmt
X
Viet
VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production
Replies
10
Views
258
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom