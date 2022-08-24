Federal employees to protest outside parliament on Sep 14​

ShareAccording to details, the sit-in would be led by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGPGA). The AGPGA has said that the sit-in would continue until their demands are fulfilled.The employees have demanded a 100% increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances and to permanent daily wages and contracted and Adhoc employees.UnmuteThe employees have complained about the disparity in salaries and non-provision of executive allowance and demanded an increase of 150% according to the Pay and Pension commission’s reports.The State Minister for Interior had informed the PM regarding the employees’ grievances.In June, a special meeting of the federal cabinet approved the proposed federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.The special cabinet meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and attended by federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants approved the Finance Bill 2022-23.Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet has approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions.“The govt also approved merging of Adhoc allowances into the basic pay,” she further announced.