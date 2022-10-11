Federal cabinet okays Rs410m budget to deal with Imran Khan’s march PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses different options to deal with Imran Khan, and possible freedom march

PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses different options to deal with Imran Khan, and possible freedom marchDuring a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the forum considered the emerging political situation in the country and the threat of long march by opposition leader Imran Khan.Cabinet members considered a move by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet which had approved a Rs410.181 million supplementary grant for the federal interior ministry to tackle the ‘law and order’ situation in the country – primarily the impending march of PTI supporters on the federal capital.With the interior ministry already amassing scores of shipping containers to fortify sensitive location apart from gathering thousands of troops, paramilitary and police from around the country to push the protesters back, funds were approved to maintain its operational readiness.Interior ministry also shared different options to deal Imran Khan and the possible freedom march.Shehbaz led the federal cabinet in condemning the issuance of arrest warrants against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.Sanaullah told the cabinet that the Punjab Anti-corruption Department had allegedly misled the court by submitting incorrect documents to obtain an arrest warrant.The federal government also discussed issues pertaining to the alleged cypher conspiracy, investigations into the leaked audio clips and other important political matters.The federal cabinet also approved an energy conservation plan during the meeting.